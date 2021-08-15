By Ayo Onikoyi

Things have continued to look up for Jasa gospel and juju singer, Femi Oladele, famously known as Femi Solar who has taken his music game to new heights with the release of his much-talked about album, Spot On and Da Video.

Those who have been following the trajectory of Solar’s rise have been saying he is fast emerging into a force that could not be ignored by music lovers within and outside the juju circles.

His fans have described him as one artiste who is currently pushing a unique brand of juju music, a development which the singer believes to be a big moment in his life.

Despite the challenges of 2020 occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced him to push the release of the album and music concert to this year, Solar has been gaining lots of attention all over the world with awards and recognitions also trailing his music career.

ALSO READ: BBNaija: Sammie is still jealous despite apologising to me — Angel

From floating his record label, FS7 Music record label to moving into a new office apartment tastefully furnished with state-of –the-earth equipment and music studio, the singer who is constantly being booked for shows within and outside the country appears to have finally materialised into the man of his dreams.

But Solar, who added a year on Thursday, in his response said he appreciates everyone who has contributed to his rise as an artiste and given him the much needed support to keep getting better by the day, pointing out specifically that working hard over the years and trusting God to make way for his career to blossom keep fuelling his desire to greatness.

Speaking about his new album, which according to him, has sold over 20,000 copies since it was released about three months ago, the award-winning singer disclosed that he was surprised by how much people love and keep asking for more copies of the album, adding that the continuous demands from his fans could only mean that he and his team did a great job.

Vanguard News Nigeria