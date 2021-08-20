Victor Oware well known as Vicsongz, is an industrious son of Edo state, born in the ancient town of BENIN CITY.

Coming into the music industry now as an outstanding artiste comes with a lot of expectations and competition but for a 17-year-old break out singer and songwriter, it is the best time to give music lovers amazing tune and evergreen music.

With a weight of expectations on his shoulder as a young artiste, Vicsongz understands what the industry entails and is giving every bit of himself to his craft and mastering every line on his way to the top with the guide of his management , Peeps Entertainment.

Skeptics may try to question his ability to hold the stage spell bound and give the people melodious tunes due to his age, but Vicsongz says he may be young in age but not in mind, urging them to wait for his new single titled Aisha, which drops on Friday (20/8/21) on all major music platforms.

Speaking about his song, produced by DYZ, Vicsongz hinted that he could not wait to share his new music project with his fans and assure them that he would not only thrill them but also put his name on their lips and minds of the people .

“Aisha is one song that I am super proud of and it is coming at a time when music lovers in the industry have been yearning for a new tune. I am not just making music for the fun of it, I am doing it to keep my relationship with my fans strong to the point that once they hear my name or song, they know it is good music from me,” he said.