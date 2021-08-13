Infinix Mobility tagged last month as ‘Infinix Brand Month’ with a lineup of exciting activities and prizes to be won for participation. Consumers that purchased any of the listed products; ZERO 8, NOTE 10 SERIES, HOT 10 & HOT 10T series were eligible for instant rewards. After purchasing specified Infinix devices, they were to participate in a Lucky Deep BOX where they went home with whatever item that was on the paper they picked.

Instant gifts like Electric Kettles, Jalamia, Airtime and other Infinix branded items were won by those who purchased those devices in authorised retail outlets.

An online raffle draw was held at the Infinix Studio to reward customers who purchased specified Infinix Devices. Celebrities where a part of the live raffle draws, and there was an airtime giveaway for viewers who engaged in the online raffle draw. The grand prices worth 4,000, 000 won in the Infinix Brand Month include Infinix TV, InBook, Deep Freezer, Fridge, Washing Machine, and Water Dispenser.

Generally, people are losing trust for activities like this as a lot of people have fallen prey to false advertising, and a myriad of cybercrimes. However, Infinix is showing its fans that it can be trusted to keep its word. The winners were delighted to be going home with their gifts and they happily posed with Infinix representatives for pictures.

Infinix staff was not left out of the activities for the brand month. The Infinix Team Day featured all staff in the office dressed corporately for a photoshoot session. Staff also showed up with Infinix branded shirts during the week. To wrap it up, all staff dressed in traditional attires at the end of the week and the best dressed got a special gift. To be a part of the winning team