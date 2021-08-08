By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio, Yenagoa

AFTER releasing the owner of a popular night club in Bayelsa state, Mr Tari Ajanami, his abductors have reportedly held on to his 38-year old wife and 74 year old father in-law for paying a ransom less than what was demanded.

The duo it was learned paid about N15million ransom while the kidnappers demanded N200million.

The 43 years old club owner, was abducted a fortnight ago at his building site along Otiotio area of the State capital and was on Thursday released at an exchange point in Ahaoda Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the ransom exchange which was kept away from the security agencies took place at about 11.45pm Thursday, however turned awry when the kidnappers insisted on the completion of the demanded N200m ransom and held unto the ransom couriers which were the victim’s wife and father-in-law.

A close family source who confirmed the incident, said the family were worried over the development, adding that the wife is hypertensive and was not with her drugs at the point of abduction

He said: “We are however waiting to hear from the kidnappers. We learnt their Satellite Mobile Phone gadget fell into the water during the ransom exchange.

“You know N15m was taken to the ransom exchange point. The kidnappers collected the money and maybe held unto the wife and her father in order to demand for more money from the victim. We plead with the kidnappers to tamper justice with mercy.”