.

Dayo Johnson Akure

A 35-year-old mother of three, Adebori Oladunni in Ondo state has accused his estranged husband, Raphael Ajijolaoluwa of the alleged kidnap of their six-year-old baby girl for rituals.

Consequently, in a petition to the Ondo state police commissioner, Bolaji Salami, Adebori alleged “that she suspected that her daughter Esther must have been used for ritual purposes if actually, she is dead as claimed by the father.

Adebori whose marriage to her husband Raphael Ajijolaoluwa hits the rock last year in Omifon area of the state alleged that “all indications pointed to the fact that the child must either be kidnapped or used for ritual purposes.

She was optimistic that her daughter was not dead as claimed by the father.

The petition written by her lawyer, Mr Mufutau A Adegboye said the Police must exhume the remains of the girl if actually, she is dead as claimed by the father.

According to her, the girl was hale and hearty as at the time she saw her in her school earlier and wondered what could have happened to her without getting to know about it.

The petition read “sometimes in 2019, our client approached the customary court for dissolution of their eleven years old association due to belligerent behaviours and atrocities exhibited and committed by Mr Ajijolaoluwa Raphael.

“The court ordered among others that the custody of the three children should be with Ajijolaoluwa Raphael while our client should be permitted to visit her except at night.

“But surprisingly in deviating to the order of the court, Mr Ajijolaoluwa Raphael did not give our client access to her children despite the fact that both of them are living in the same town.

“Surprisingly as Friday 6th August 2021, information got to our client that the last born of our client Esther Ajijolaoluwa was dead on Tuesday, 3rd of August and was buried without the knowledge of our client. Our client reported the matter at Ore Divisional Police Station.

“It was when Mr Ajijolaoluwa Raphael reported at the station that he confirmed to our client that truly Ajijolaoluwa Esther had died and since been buried without the knowledge of our client.”

Adebori said the circumstances surrounding the ‘death’ of the girl is suspicious and that the Police must exhume the remains to confirm if the girl is actually dead or is kept for other purposes.

Contacted, the state police spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami said the state command would investigate the petition and get to the root of the matter.

Odunlami said “once the woman had submitted the petition to the command, the Police would definitely work on it by investigating the matter.

” Although, I will confirm from the appropriate department where the petition you are talking about has been submitted. But once it is submitted, I can assure you that we will get to the root of the matter.”

Vanguard News Nigeria