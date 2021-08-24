By Gabriel Olawale

Engineer Hyacinth Soonen Abera is the Managing Director of Hysolat Developers, an indigenous estate development and management company committed to quality and timely delivery of projects.

The company is incorporated to carry out the businesses of estate development, building and construction, high-tech and structural engineering, amongst others. Since inception, the company has been building win-win relationships with companies in Abuja, Lagos, Nigeria & other nations at large.

We give personal attention to the details of building design, construction and leasing services, while providing day-to-day hands-on management. We specialize in the development and management of residential, corporate office centers. Our homes distinctively combine aesthetics and modesty.

Through our coordinated property improvement, our organization has been headed to make itself an easily recognized name in Estate Developments. We also specialize in the entire life-cycle of a real estate project commencing with site acquisition, conceptualization, leasing/sales, securing financing and construction management to delivery and facilities management.We, as everyone also knows are land speculation firm situated to convey bleeding edge and serious land answers for our esteemed customers. We take part in land advancement, financiers, and the executives. We offer great and adaptable instalment plans on the entirety of our items and administrations.

Our customer base incorporates corporate bodies, private people, helpful social orders, foundations and organizations.Our commitment begins when we assess the clients’ facility needs. We then tailor our proposal to fit those needs. We coordinate all details in each stage of development, making it easy for our customers to stay focused on their business while we create their facility. We always ensure that our services meet or exceed client expectations, and we maintain full contact with our clients.

HIL is committed to the actualization of the design concept expressed on paper to the real world. We have in our company a team of experienced managers, engineers and technicians in engineering, pure and management sciences. We are committed not to merely developing business volume or making profits but contributing to the development of the Nigerian human and material resources, which impacts positively on the national economy growth through our operations. We endeavour to contribute our quota towards developing, nurturing, promoting and preserving the Nigerian Housing Scheme’s vision and the society in general.