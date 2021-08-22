With the surge in the rate of crime and insecurity, especially in the aspect of technology, a new app, Trueowner may come in handy to tackle the menace.



The app which has capacity to not only protect its subscribers gadgets and items found on them, it also could help to retrieve stolen or lost phones of their users.



The app has proven to be a trusted platform with subscribers rising daily due to its potent ability to tame crime and provide maximum security for its users mobile phones or other gadgets.



Purposefully built to protect our subscribers’ gadgets/items such as phones, laptops,tablets and even cars from theft and illegal resale, the app cannot be ignored in this generation that is technology-driven.



The Founder, Okolie Mo’ Precious said, “Established in early 2021, we have so far, in a short time, convinced our subscribers that their interest is our concern and that we will stop at nothing to ensure their properties continue to enjoy maximum protection through our cutting-edge and innovative technology.”

He further reiterated that subscribers to the app are required to create personal profile on Trueowner and register items’ identification numbers like: IMEI number (for Cell phones & tablets); serial number (For laptops) and VIN Number (for cars) together with your personal details and seller’s details coupled with a monthly subscription fee of N100.



“Once these criteria have been met, you can then enjoy our quality services.

Since True Owner’s services cut across different demographic and geographic strata in the society, we ensure that we continue to serve our subscribers with equity, respect, empathy and sincerity”