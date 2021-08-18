By Dapo Akinrefon

A socio-political group, Rescue Nigeria Economy Project, yesterday, said that Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has all the qualities needed to govern a vast multifarious and multi-ethnic nation like Nigeria in 2023.

The group, in a statement by its Executive Secretary, Dennis Alamu-George, said: “Having watched closely all manners of names that are being propped up as President Buhari’s successor in 2023, we are convinced that what Nigeria needs right now is a bold, courageous and forthright leader who can take the bull by the horns and ensure the right thing is done always.

“The country also needs a result-oriented leader with a proven track record that can sustain and consolidate on the gains recorded by the current administration, especially in the area of infrastructural developments.

“That is what Amaechi represents; a strong link between the older and younger generations. His record in public life reminds one of the accolades given to former Super Eagles skipper, Jay Jay Okocha by the British Press. They said ‘So good they named him twice.’

“So good was Amaechi that his colleagues in the Rivers State House of Assembly unanimously elected him Speaker twice for eight years. So good was he that the people of Rivers State elected him twice as their governor. So good was he that President Buhari appointed him twice in 2015 and 2019 to head his presidential campaign and he delivered on the two occasions.

“If indeed Nigeria needs a presidential material who will is independent-minded, knowledgeable about the intricacies of Nigeria’s politics and will not be tied to the apron strings of any godfather, then Amaechi is the rightful person that possesses all these characteristics.

“As someone pointed out recently that only a northerner can win the presidency for PDP, we also make bold to say that only a southerner can do same for APC. The stakeholders need not look any further because the highly resourceful and detribalised Amaechi is the right candidate they are looking for.

“If indeed, they are looking for a Southerner who is a Christian to take over the baton from President Buhari, then Amaechi perfectly fits the bill. His influence cuts across all the six-geopolitical zones in the country,” the group said.

Vanguard News Nigeria