Celebrity event host and Hypeman, Ademola Ogundana popularly known as Hardvantage has shared his opinion about the relationship Nigerian police and the people

Hardvantage who was reacting to the recent murder of a young Nigerian who was allegedly killed on Friday by a trigger happy police man at Papa Lanto, Ogun State

Hardvantage, is a strong believer that the Nigerian police have the capability to work diligently said that it is high time the bad eggs are flushed out of the NPF system.

“One of the freest and safest place should be the Police Station. However, in Nigeria, as numerous reports have it, it is nightmarish being there. It is indeed a situation that requires urgent attention from the appropriate authorities as a midwife shouldn’t be the murderer of the baby”, said Hardvantage.

He continues: “the #ENDSARS saga and the current trends of event the the Eastern part of he country is a testament to the fact that the police and the citizens are not friends. The recurrent news of police brutality has downplayed the supposed level of friendship between both parties; and sown the seed of enmity between them. As noted earlier, there is a need to revamp the Nigeria Police and serious Public Relations activities would be done alongside it in order to win the trust of the citizens”.

Hardvantage is a renowned entertainer, events host and hypeman who has been around for a while. He has hosted events for big brands such as Goldberg, Tiger and Lagos State government to mention a few.