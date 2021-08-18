Why people like Sam Amuka, Reuben Abati, others should return to classrooms ― Aremo Osoba

By Elizabeth Osayande

Segun Osoba

One of the pioneers of journalism in Nigeria and former governor of Ogun State, Aremo, Olusegun Osoba has called for the integration of media practitioners into the classrooms, in order to share their experiences.

According to him sharing their experiences with students of mass communication will bridge the gap between the classroom and the newsroom.

Giving his goodwill message, the veteran journalist at the maiden edition of World Journalism Education Council, WJEC hosted by Prof Ralph Akinfeleye, who lamented the proliferation of fake news called on the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ to monitor the profession judiciously.

Part of his speech: “My recommendation is that we should start inviting people with experience into the classrooms. People like the Owner of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Sam Amuka, who has seen the survival of two mainstream media, Punch and Vanguard newspapers as Adjunct Professor. People such as Reuben Abati; Sam Omatseye among others should be invited into the classrooms to share their experiences,” Dr Osoba said.

Lamenting on the spade of fake news in the country, the former governor explained that there was a need for self-regulation; the need to acquire basic skills such as information technology by practitioners to be on top of the game.

“As professionals, we are victims of fake news. For instance, the headline by some mainstream media houses such as this: Buhari visits Tinubu, some wrote Tinubu visits Buhari. Which one should we take? To change this trend, we practitioners must be tech-savvy. We must go on the internet, bring some colleagues to the classroom, to give practical examples.

“Information Technology should be made compulsory for journalism students and practitioners. NUJ, should be the one to control the profession. The body should register bloggers. Anyone not registered must not be seen as a journalist,” he said.

The elder-state-man also congratulated the organisers of the roundtable:” I thank the university for starting this. It will be referred to as the beginning of a conversation between the institution and industry,” he said.

Aremo Osoba also called the NUJ to stop the attack on journalism in every form. His words:” This attack that we should be registered should not happen.”

