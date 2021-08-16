Why my debut album will shake the music industry ― Icepondis

Icepondis

Nigerian singer/songwriter and record producer, Isaiah Omoniyi Oluwatobiloba, popularly known as Icepondis was born 2nd of July 1999 in Ore, Ondo State. He started his music journey in early 2015 as a DJ before going further into music as a producer and a singer in 2017. In a chat with Vanguard, Icepondis talks about his music career, struggles, and upcoming album.

You have been in the entertainment industry for a while, how would you describe your struggle over the years?

Consistency.

You dropped a single titled ‘Nitro,’ in early 2021 which get you a lot of fans attention what inspired the song?

I was inspired by a fellow producer and singer, he was in the studio with me that day and aside from this, he has always had the craft of versatility and can infuse any style into music to make it unique and outstanding.

You released your debut EP in 2020, what’s the project all about?

The title of my EP is Good vibe. I try as much as possible to make the song all about the vibe. It also talks about a dangerous and romantic love between a rich stranger and a female bartender in “kiss n kill” the first track on the EP.

What project do you want to embark on now?

I’m set to release my debut studio album which is going to drop anytime this year (2021). The album is titled “EASE” which showcases my versatility and me giving my fans various sub-genre of Afrobeats and good music.

Vanguard News Nigeria