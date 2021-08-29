By Ayo Onikoyi

Songwriters and producers can get the recognition that they deserve in the pantheon of music content creators and if given an enabling environment to thrive, they can use their god-given talents to create wealth, so says lawyer and entrepreneur, Akinyemi Ayinoluwa, the co-founder of Hightower Solicitors.

The creative entrepreneur made this assertion following the success of another edition of Akinyemilaw Songwriting Challenge, an online music competition won by a young musician, Marky Moore.

Moore, who won a $150 cash prize, brushed off competition from Samuel Ademuyiwa, who placed second and took home $100 for his efforts. Similarly, two producers, The Wizard and Teezy Beatz, also took home $150 and $100 respectively.

Speaking after the competition, Akinyemi disclosed, “We have a primary mandate to help build the Nigerian songwriting community. We have many initiatives in the works, and we will periodically execute these ideas. After we accomplish our set goals, we will replicate our success with a well-defined pan-African crusade. I am excited for the future.”

He admitted, “Nigeria’s music industry has witnessed unprecedented growth in the last decade. Nonetheless, songwriting is yet to be acknowledged as an important aspect of the music business. We are yet to have many creators of music who identify solely as songwriters, and they are able to prosper and build careers as songwriters working in the Nigerian music industry.”

