A Tiktok content provider cum obsessed digital entrepreneur, Ufuoma Gbomadi, has revealed a long-hidden secret that she has only been to the UK once in her life, adding that she spent just a few weeks during the period.

“I traveled to the UK during my secondary school days, I was in secondary school one then. The journey lasted for just for a few weeks,” she stated.

The lady, who is in her 20s, added that she would like to be known everywhere. The last from a family of five Delta State indigene added that she would like to improve the standard of living for her people.

“I am a digital entrepreneur, an obsessed one to be frank. I really love my job, I can basically die for it. I owe a personal mini fashion store that has to do with females. I have plans to be successful and recognized worldwide. I want to have this money… I want to be known everywhere because I want to improve the standard of living of the living for the people around me,” she stated.

She continued that her work stands her out despite many challenges. “Challenges make you better. Competitors are plenty, but my work always comes through for me. My hobbies are; reading, singing, and creating content on TikTok. My mentors or role models are Kylie Jenner and Genevieve Nnaji,” she stated.