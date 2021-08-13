Pic of the members of four-man robbery gang @ the police station in Ondo.

By Dayo Johnson

The leader of a four-man armed robbery gang, Banjo Adu, aged 24 alleged to have robbed and killed six persons including POS Operators and two Filling Station attendants has explained why he killed a female POS operator, Miss Adetutu Nofisat Ibrahim in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Late 28-year-old Adetutu was a staff of First Bank in the state capital.

Banjo told newsmen when his gang members and other suspected criminals were paraded by the state police command that ” When my gang members and I got to the PoS shop of late Miss Adetutu, she refused to give us money on time and I put the trigger on her and I killed her after which we made away with her money.

Other three suspects arrested by police detectives include Deji Ajayi, Babajide Adewole and Dare Adeoye

The suspects had in January this year stormed Owe-Akala area of Oke-Aro, Akure and also robbed a POS shop belonging to one Solomon Ehingbe.

Solomon was shot dead while the hoodlums later raided a restaurant located around NEPA area of Akure from where they carted away the sum of N1,200,000.00 cash, being proceeds from the sales of the day.

According to the police, the robbers also killed two fuel attendants and stole N150,000.

The leader of the gang, Banjo Adu, in an interview with newsmen, confessed to killing the POS operator “because he delayed in bringing out the cash when we arrived at his shop.

”We went round to other places like Obioma restaurant and robbed her of N150,000. We also proceeded to Rano filling Station and robbed them of their money.

“We were arrested through a CCTV Camera that was placed in one of the places we robbed.

“We never knew there was camera installed. As we left the place, we got to a PoS operative who did not give us money on time.

The state Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, said the suspects have made confessional statements and would soon be charged to court.

**** I thought the wires were useless, says cable thief

Also, a 40-year old cable thief, Frederick Samuel who was paraded said he resorted to selling high tension wires and armoured cables because he thought they were useless.

In an interview with newsmen, Fredrick said the cables he vandalised were those that fell by heavy wind.

Police said the suspect was caught by hunters while on his way to deliver two loads of high tension wires to the buyers.

He said the buyers of the high tension wires usually come from Ibadan in Oyo State to buy them.

According to him “When I heard about the buying of electrical wires, I went to along Oja Bale camp where many cable wires have fallen and cut them. I thought they were useless.

He said that “This is my fourth time doing the business. The customer comes from Ibadan and he used to give me N7,000 for the two bundles.”

