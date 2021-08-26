Life does not guarantee success and we often stumble into failure despite putting in tremendous effort, energy, and time. Dreaming big and making plans in life is never without challenges, setbacks, or failures. “Nobody in this world chooses to fail, but everyone has to savor the bitter taste of failure to appreciate the sweet taste of success,” says Solomon Ibragimov.

Failure can teach you the biggest lessons:

Every attempt that you make, and fail teaches you what you should not do. “Failures are like flat tires of your vehicle on your journey. You can always patch it up or ask for help, then continue your journey,” recommends Solomon Ibragimov. Everyone understands failure early on in life. We are put to the test in schools, given grades, and placed in tournaments, unexpectedly learning what it means to win or lose, pass, or fail. ” Failure can be your biggest teacher. Never let failure pull your spirits down. If something doesn’t go right, take a deep breath, think through what corrective actions (if any) you must take, and try again, even harder the second time.” suggests Solomon Ibragimov.

Shift gears, if needed:

If this day isn’t working out for you, believe there might be something better awaiting you. Every new day brings new insight and is another chance to turn things around for the better. A delay isn’t a defeat. Maybe failure wants to show you that you could take a temporary detour, and end up in a different, more beautiful destination.” says Solomon Ibragimov.

Strive to be your best. When you fail, be proud of the effort you put in. When you lose smaller battles, think of these as a preparation for winning the war” Hustlers minds can go places, believe in yourself and consider your failures as stepping stones,” recommends Solomon Ibragimov.