After months of waiting and preparation, the classy, stylish and lavish white wedding of

serial entrepreneur and CEO Royal Hairs Limited, Steve Maduka and his US-based entrepreneur wife, Sandra Iheuwa finally happened last Sunday at monarch event Center Lekki, Lagos.



The white wedding came up days after their traditional marriage rites held on the 7th August at the bride’s home town in Mbaise, IMO State, as well as the court wedding which took place on the 12th of August, 2021.



According to eye witness, it was a multi million naira wedding, attended by high profile Nigerians from all walks of life, including those from both the government, airline industry and across business world.



Actor and comedian. Okey Bakasi compered the colourful occasion which had DJ Neptune behind the wheel while soul singer, Timi Dakolo thrilled the quests with his electrifying performance.



The couple had the best time of their life at the filled to capacity monarch event Center Lekki

Sandra, who is a US-based entrepreneur was said to have courted the ‘Business hair mogul’ for several years; a relationship that was kept under warps to avoid the prying eyes of paparazzis.