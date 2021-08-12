By Moses Nosike

World Expos are one of the oldest and largest international events on the planet. It takes place every five years and lasts for six months. It is a festival for all, where everyone can experience, explore, innovate and have fun by sharing ideas and working together. This edition will be held in the United Arab Emirates between October 1 and March 31, 2022. In this interview with Consulate General, UAE, H.E. Dr. Abdulla Almandoos spoke on Dubai Expo 2020. Excerpts:

What is a World Expo?

World Expos are one of the oldest and largest international events on the planet, taking place every five years and lasting six months. It is a festival for all, where everyone can experience, explore, innovate and have fun by sharing ideas and working together.

What is Dubai Expo 2020?

Dubai Expo 2020 will be the first World Expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. Through our theme of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, we aim to host a World Expo that inspires people by showcasing the best examples of collaboration, innovation and cooperation from around the world.

Expo 2020 aims to increase awareness about the challenges faced by humanity on a global scale. It is the world’s largest meeting place and offers many opportunities such as networking and promoting international relationships. Expo 2020 will consist of individual pavilions where countries will be displaying their national cultures and technological inventions.

Dubai is set to welcome 190 participating countries with an estimated50 million visitors from across the globe. Dubai Expo 2020 will allow visitors to experience Emirati hospitality, as well as the UAE’s values of inclusion, tolerance, and cooperation.

Who is participating at Dubai Expo 2020?

There will be more than 200 participants including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses and educational institutions. To date, 191 nations from across the world have confirmed their participation at Expo 2020.

When is Dubai Expo 2020?

Expo 2020 will run for six months between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022. It will be open seven days a week, from 10:00 to 00:00 on Saturday to Wednesday, and 10:00 to 02:00 on Thursday and Friday.

What COVID-19 health and safety measures are in place?

We want to make sure that your visit is both enjoyable and safe. To ensure this, health and safety measures will be fully implemented across the Dubai Expo 2020 site.

How can I take part in Dubai Expo 2020?

There are many ways in which you can participate. The Expo Live programme offers support and funding to those with creative solutions to global challenges, the Expo 2020 volunteers programme is welcoming more than 30,000 volunteers, the World Majlis sessions bring together current and aspiring thought leaders from across the planet, and a wide range of tender opportunities are available for those who join the Dubai Expo 2020 supplier network.

What accessibility features are available for people of determination?

Expo 2020 has considered a wide range of measures to ensure we deliver an accessible Expo for everyone. A variety of services will be offered on site, including rentals of wheelchairs and electric convenience vehicles.