Dayo Johnson Akure

The Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo has said that the agency has been creating employment opportunities for self-employment in the last 34 years of its existence across the country.

Fikpo said this at the official opening ceremony of a 5-day training programme of 50 unemployed graduates on Start Your Own Business (SYOB) under Small Scale Enterprises (SSE) in Ondo state.

He added that the agency had equally enhanced employability by means of appropriate training.

The DG in his address delivered by the Ondo state coordinators of the agency, Dare Awokoya advised participants to take the training seriously to the benefit of their states and Nigeria so as to be among employers of Labour rather than waiting for white colour jobs that are not readily available.

He noted that the agency in the last 34 years has “equally designed and implemented job creation programmes that have promoted attitudinal change, employment generation, reduce poverty, and enhance wealth generation.

” We have in the last 34 years lived up to expectation and had justified the philosophy of its founding father’s.

Nuhu however said that “no country has ever eradicated unemployment, its a cankerworm, countries can only minimise. Higher institutions have been churning out graduates on yearly basis yet no job.

Speaking on the SYOB, the DG said it Is to instil the spirit of entrepreneur into young graduates and to teach them on how to manage their businesses.

The Ondo state controller of labour and productivity, Olusola Folayan said that many businesses fail because the owners don’t know the rudiments of the business before venturing into them

Folayan said that ” White-collar job is not for everybody, self-employment is the answer.

Two of the beneficiaries, Doropale Fisayo and Jeje mojisola promised to be good ambassadors of NDE, Ondo state, their families and the country at large in their respective areas of interest.

They opined to become an employer of labour and add value to society.

