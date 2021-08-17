.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A youth-oriented political movement and NGO under the aegis of the New Nigeria Movement has kickstarted sensitization efforts in conjunction with other related groups across the country to ensure that a Nigerian youth not above 50 years old take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The leader and coordinator of the New Nigeria Movement and former governorship aspirant of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State in the 2019 general elections, the youthful Alh Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia said this at a press conference in Ilorin on Tuesday.

Alh Ajia who had since stopped partisan politics since 2019 said that experience since 1999 have shown that elderly Nigerians can not take Nigeria out of the wood hence the urgent need for the youths to take over in 2023.

He expressed serious disappointment that Nigeria has been grounded by the crisis of insecurity and its vices and huge economic challenges caused by elderly and old politicians.

He said, “Let me emphatically stress that we have the power to retire all the older politicians based on their scorecard. Their performance since 1999 has led to insecurity, unemployment, a high level of corruption, excessive division of the country along ethnic and religious lines.

“Nigeria is currently sick on all fronts, nobody can travel safely again, everyone is afraid of being kidnapped. Our roads are bad, our economy is in tatters. It’s very sad that for six years President Buhari cannot build a hospital he can treat himself and had to go for a medical check-up while the Medical Doctors go on strike, same with our governors.

“Our old leaders are always diplomatic in taking firm decisions that can move Nigeria forward, that has been our experience since 1999. We have to change that narrative. The youth of not less than 50 years must rule Nigeria in 2023 and the journey has begun.”

“Disrespect for our nation among the committee of countries, economic hardship, high level of borrowing and poor infrastructure amongst others are results of their failure.

“I want to assure you all that our commitment and hard work would usher in a president below the age of 50years in 2023. A President who would build a team that would rescue the country from its current state.

“Our collective effort will also ensure that majority of the states in Nigeria will have young, energetic and resourceful young people as governors from among us.

He, therefore, urged the youths to take their own destiny into their own hands and stopped being used by the old politicians to achieve their selfish political agenda which has not helped the country.

He also said that the group firmly stands for one Nigeria and against any secessionist agenda or zoning of the president to any part of the country as being considered by the two existing big political parties APC and PDP.

He added “zoning or whatever the current PDP and APC stand for, we are against them. At the right time, we will work for any Nigerian youth irrespective of whether he’s a Hausa, Ibo or Yoruba as long as we believe he can fix Nigeria. All our members are currently occupying various political offices of both the PDP and APC governments across the country. Also, various youth organisations have also commenced meetings and conversations. At the right time, we will fuse together and chose one of us to become Nigeria president in 2023.”

“We will take this sensitization program to all the 36 states of the federation and FCT Abuja and we will work with other youth groups that share the same vision to drive home this agenda.

Ajia, therefore said it is time for the nation’s young electorate to register and obtain their permanent voter’s card (PVC) to vote come 2023 in order to usher in leaders that would work for them.

“We must commence the process of curing Nigeria from now on. It starts with our unity of purpose on this mission. It is possible.

“Our first responsibility is to register as voters and obtain our permanent voter’s card (PVC). It is the most important weapon that we need for the battle ahead of us.

Vanguard News Nigeria