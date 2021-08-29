West Ham finally seal Zouma transfer from Chelsea on four-year deal

ts

Early Premier League leaders West Ham have signed defender Kurt Zouma from London rivals Chelsea on a four-year deal.

The Hammers revealed they have paid an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £25million, to land the France centre-back.

Zouma, capped eight times by his country, made 151 appearances for the Blues following his move from Saint-Etienne in 2014.

The 26-year-old won two Premier League titles, the Champions League and the EFL Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

ALSO READ: Aubameyang calls on Arsenal players to step up after 5-0 City thrashing

Zouma has spent loan spells with Everton and Stoke City and he is on the move again in a permanent switch to join David Moyes’ high-flying side.

“I’m very happy and very proud,” Zouma told the Hammers’ official website.

“My conversation with the manager went very fast. I just felt like he really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that’s started the season very, very well.

“With the great season that West Ham had last year, that gave the team a lot of confidence to improve this year – and I want to help the team do that.”

Vanguard News Nigeria