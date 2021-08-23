.

Ondo state government has clarified that payment of salaries to its entire workforce was done on a percentage received from the Federation Account on monthly basis.

The Head of Service, Pastor Niran Adeyemo gave this clarification at this year’s Public Service Day Celebration held in Akure, the state capital.

Adeyemo said ” l want to clarify this issue of salary payment. The government of Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu is not paying the workers half salary. The percentage payment came into being because of the COVID – 19 pandemics.

” That’s is not true. What this government does every month as we receive an allocation from the Federation Account is to sit down with the labour union leaders in the state to decide jointly how to distribute what was received.

” lt is what comes to the state that we pay to all workers including tertiary institutions. There was a time 170% was paid to workers. The amount payable each month depends on what the state received with the understanding of our workforce.

” lf 70% was paid last month, the balance of 30% would be paid the following month. That is how we’ve been doing it since the outbreak of the COVID -19 pandemic.

” You will recall that this Administration inherited 7-month unpaid salaries and allowances. Within a space of about 2 years, the salary backlogs are almost completely cleared, leaving only a month.

Adeyemo appreciated the workers across the state for their understanding noting that the state government was making efforts to get out of the quagmire.

” Tough time don’t last. We will soon exit this precarious situation.

Speaking on the promotion of workers, the Head of Service said that over 6000 workers have been promoted by the present government.

On the positive strides recorded by the Akeredolu administration, he said that ” the Government is not only living true to its promises, delivering massive infrastructural transformation in road expansion and rehabilitation across the nooks and crannies of the State; embarking on agricultural revolution and rural development, empowering the people through micro-credit supports; improving revenue generation, it has also made the issue of workers’ welfare a priority.

Adeyemo called on the workers “to eschew unprofessional practices and to give their best on their beats. Our motto in our reform effort “to do my best for a better society” should be strictly adhered to. To whom much is given, much is required.

He also pleaded with workers ” to show understanding and demonstrate industry and dedication to the worker-friendly administration of governor Akeredolu.

