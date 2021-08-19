By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, said it is not capable of rewarding its lawyers and Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, including Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, for all they are doing for them.

The pro-Biafra group, while reacting to alleged attacks against Mr. Ejiofor said he remains IPOB’s lead council and its leaders lead legal representative and they repose strong confidence in his ability and capacity.

IPOB described as ridiculous the attack by some uninformed family members of the group who are criticizing Mr. Ejiofor’s support for the suspension of the sit-at-home, saying that the alleged attempts by the Nigeria security agencies to eliminate the lawyer at all costs following their alleged inability to get him compromised is enough reason to appreciate what he is doing for the pro-Biafra group.

IPOB statement read in part: “The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great leader Nnamdi Kanu, has told those criticising and insulting the lead counsel of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, to stop and see reason with us for suspending the Monday weekly sit-at-home.

“Some uninformed fellows and mischief makers have been insulting, criticizing and attacking Ifeanyi Ejiofor for giving his nod to the suspension of the Monday weekly sit-at-home. IPOB is also disappointed that despite our earlier explanations on the rationale behind our decision to suspend the Monday sit-At-home order, some fellows are still disparaging our lead counsel and our leadership over the decisions.

“We therefore, wish to advise all those playing the devil’s advocate to desist in their own interest and stop giving our enemies room to mock us. IPOB is a well structured and organised movement with clear cut hierarchical structure as well.

“Henceforth, IPOB will no longer take lightly any act of insubordination from anybody or from any quarter irrespective of ones status on our leader’s lawyers. They have not taken any action inimical to the struggle to warrant the embarrassing and undeserved insults from some uninformed folks.

“All the decisions so far taken were in the best interest of the struggle and in accordance with direct directive from our Leader who is very impressed with the actions and solidarity so far given and implemented by the leadership since his incarceration.

“Ifeanyi Ejiofor, remains IPOB’s lead counsel and our leader’s lead legal representative and our leader reposes strong confidence in his ability and capacity. As a trusted counsel, he has not betrayed or misrepresented his clients IPOB and Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“There is no reason therefore, for anyone especially IPOB family members to reciprocate Ejiofor’s sacrifices with insults. The facts in the public domain evidences multiple attempts by the Nigeria security agencies to eliminate Ejiofor at all costs because they have failed to get him compromised.

“Instead of appreciating him for defending our leader at the risk of his own life, some mischief makers are trying to accuse him of sabotage. This is not only ridiculous but stupidity taken too far.

“We also wish to clarify that in IPOB, we have nothing or nobody known as autopilot. Anybody going by such title is not IPOB, and is flouting our rules. Anybody claiming to be such should immediately disengage before he is embarrassed.”

