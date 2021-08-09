...Says we’re yet to receive reports from field officers from the zone

By Joseph Erunke

THE National Examinations Council, NECO,has said it is not aware that there is sit-at-home in the South East to affect the conduct of its Senior West African School Examination.

The senior secondary schools examinations body explained that reports at its disposal indicated that the planned sit-at-home declared by Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, was called off at the instance of the organisation to allow eligible students participate in the exercise.

NECO’s Head, Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, responding to Vanguard’s enquiry on the fate of the school children in the South East, given Monday’s total compliance to IPOB’s directive, insisted that so far, the examinations body believed there was no distortion to its examination.

However, he said NECO was yet to receive reports from its field officers in zone, assuring that it would react once the field officers send in their reports.

He referred Vanguard to its online report on Sunday where the a directive was purportedly issued by IPOB, suspending a sit-at-home scheduled for Monday, following its realisation that the action would students sitting for the examination.

“The sit-at-home said to have been declared in the South East was suspended. Our officers are there conducting the examination and so far, we have not heard report of any distortion of the exercise.

“We have not received reports from our field officers there. We believe examination is going on well there”, he said.

