Gov. Yahaya Bello

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku has said that his only agenda is to help deliver the presidency to his boss in the next general election.

Asuku described the governor as a man with indomitable political credentials to lead Nigeria into growth and prosperity.

The Chief of Staff stated this on Monday at the backdrop of some attack on his person and the state government, expecially, the ways and manners which he handled the Office of the Chief of Staff to the governor of Kogi State.

Asuku who made the disclosure in a statement by his Special Assistant, Abubakar Mujahid also said the major preoccupation of the Chief of Staff, is to work assiduously in helping to ensure the state get to an enviable heights of accomplishment.

According to the statement, “The major preoccupation of the Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration is to remain determined, focused, in achieving the set goals of executing and completing projects that will stand Kogi state out amongst the comity of States.

“And the preoccupation of the Chief of Staff is to see that the unflagging commitment to the achievement of ‘Kogi Project’; which is all about the delivery of people-oriented projects as legacies stand the test of seasons and time”.

The Chief of Staff however called on his supporters to ignore distractors commentary on him and the state government; “We advise the general public particularly lovers of progress, that on no occasion or for whatever reasons should anybody respond to malicious or insulting statements from detractors on his person or office, either physically or virtually, from a known individuals or an unknown source.

“The proverbial saying that ‘he who carries a jar of oil, shies away from the carrier of firewood’ is true for the government; as sure steps are taken to avoid unnecessary fracas that can only lead to distraction.

“We urge lovers of development in the State to remain iron-cast focused on Project GYB2PYB. The way to achieve the laudable accomplishments is to promote the person and projects of Governor Yahaya Bello.”

Asuku described Governor Bello as having the indomitable political credentials to lead the nation into prosperity, insisting that, that should be the one and only focus.

He pointed out that on assumption of Office as Chief of Staff, he proceeded on reconciliation visits to mend broken fences between patriotic Kogites and the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello as directed and supported by the Governor, “We cannot afford to revert to such inglorious era. Anyone who knows Governor Yahaya Bello will attest to his excellent upbringing, respect for all, fairness and a genuine commitment to the unity of our dear state; reason he is respected today for this indelible virtues.”

He assured that the Administration of Governor Bello will remain resolute and pay no attention to the venomous intents of people wanting to create disaffection, advising that progressive minds be wary of such persons, “their malicious activities are not in anyway a clog in our progress wheel, as the present administration under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello is committed to the developmental agenda of the entire State.”

