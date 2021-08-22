Friends and associates of the first family on Sunday advised the newly wedded Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari and Zahra Nasiru Bayero, not to allow any third party interference in their marriage.

Some of the guests, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the wedding reception, which was held at the Banquet Hall, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said involving third party would bring disharmony in the union.

The wife of the Vice-President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, who proposed a toast at the event, prayed the almighty God to grant the couple long life, good health and success in every aspect of their endeavours.

Former first lady, Mrs Turai Yar`Adua, advised them to always imbibe the teachings of the holy prophet of God in their marriage, which encourages justice and fairness to one and other.

Also speaking, former first lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan, who prayed for the couple to have a everlasting marital life and good health, urged them not to involve a third party in their affairs.

Jonathan, however, said women were in better position to sustain their marriage.

”Marriage is patience and endurance, especially from the woman because in most cases, it is a woman that holds the marriage.

” No matter what happens between them, they should come together and solve it without involving a third party, ” she said.

The first lady of the Gambia, Mrs Fatumatu Adama Baro, charged the new couple to be patient and tolerate one and other.

On her part, the former Nigerien first lady Mrs Malika Issoufou, prayed to almighty Allah to bless the marriage with good health, mutual respect and healthy children.

Speaking on behalf of the governors wives, the wife of Ekiti State governor and Chairperson, Governors Wives Forum, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, advised the couple not to allow interference in their marriage.

Mrs Fayemi, however, used the medium to wish the newly wedded a happy married life. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria