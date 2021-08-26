.

— lauds Govt support for varsity

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Minna (FUT Minna), Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi has promised to look into the inadequate students’ hotel accommodation in the institution.

Oba Aladelusi was reacting to the challenge facing the students when the Governing Council and the management of the institution, visited his palace in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, Prof. Olu Obafemi had informed the traditional ruler that the institution has a student population of over 25,000 but could only accommodate about ten per cent of the number in its hostel.

Oba Aladelusi who expressed concern over the development assured the management of the institution that steps would be taken to address the challenge as soon as possible.

The chancellor also promised that the institution would witness more infrastructural developments.

He assured the Council and the management of the university of his fatherly support and counsel to further move the University to an enviable height.

The traditional ruler lauded the federal government support for the institution.

“I am very delighted to receive you today and I want to appreciate President Mohammadu Buhari for the honour given to Akure kingdom in appointing me as the Chancellor of the institution. We are not taking this sacrifice for granted.’

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, Prof. Olu Obafemi speaking on the hotel accommodation said “Given this, we believe that with your background in the built environment, and as one of the founding fathers of the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON), your blessings and long-standing professional contacts will attract to the University positive changes in the area of hostel accommodation for our teeming student demography.”

“Since our inauguration on 1st July 2021 the new Council under my leadership (and which is the 13th in the history of the University), has held a meeting with the Management as well as interactive sessions with the Congregation and Senate of the University.

“We also took a tour of some of the facilities in the University. Based on what we have seen, and indeed what we know, Kabiyesi, I am pleased to inform you that the Federal University of Technology, Minna, is a leading and performing specialized university in Nigeria.

“I must also state that it is clear to us, from our very robust interactions, that members of the Senate and Congregation of the University are vibrant and committed to the wellbeing and progress of the University

“The performance of the University’s staff and students over the years is a testament to its substantial attainment of the goals of its founding fathers.

“Specifically, the University has the highest graduate employability index among all specialized universities in Nigeria and it ranks fourth overall in terms of producing the most employable graduates in the country. “

Prof Obafemi added that “the University is unmatched, by its peers, in terms of research grants won by its researchers in different fields as confirmed by its key funding agency, Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

Vanguard News Nigeria