Bayern Munich paid tribute to the late Gerd Mueller before their Bundesliga match against Cologne on Sunday.

The Bundesliga record goalscorer, who netted 365 goals in the top flight, died last Sunday aged 75 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

This was Bayern Munich’s first home game since.

Honorary Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness spoke to a coronavirus-limited crowd of around 20,000 at the Allianz Arena.

“My dear Gerd, I stand here on behalf of all those who were lucky enough and honoured to play football with you or later to be coached by you,” a moved Hoeness said.

“We will never forget you, Gerd.”

A long round of applause was then held as a photograph of Mueller appeared on the big screen.

Many fans had banners referring to the Bayern Munich great and the players wore black armbands.

He won three European Cups, four Bundesliga titles and four German Cups with Bayern Munich.

He also helped West Germany lift the 1972 Euros and the 1974 World Cup.(dpa/NAN)

