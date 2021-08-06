The Nigerian Police Force



The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, has called on the various parties involved on the issue of appointment of Community Liaison Officers (CLOs) especially in Ekpan community of Uvwie Local Government Area of the state to maintain the status quo pending the outcome of the State Security Council on the matter.

Ali made this known on Thursday after a meeting with some of the interested parties in the CLO issue at the force headquarters in Asaba, Delta State.

According to the commissioner the Director-General, Delta State Security, Hon David Tonwe, in a letter dated February 18, 2021which was addressed to the Unuevworo of Ekpan, High Chief Peter Iffie stated that the parties involved in the CLO dispute Should abide by the position of the State Security Council.

He enjoined the companies in the area to work with the existing CLOs and freely go about their operations without fear of intimidation.

He, therefore, asked aggrieved persons to be patient for the government resolution on the matter or seek legal redress rather than causing a breach of peace in the area.

Meanwhile, an activist, Mr Terry Moses Ariuruje, of the Voice of the Voiceless has urged the traditional institution in Uvwie Kingdom to respect the position of the Delta State Government on the issue of Community Liaison Officers of companies operating in the area.

Mr Ariuruje, who said this in Asaba while briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting between the CP, Ekpan Community Liaison Officers and other stakeholders opined that the issue at stake had been addressed by the state government, which directed that the serving CLOs be allowed to remain in office to avert a breakdown of law and order.

He also commended the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for promptly wading into the matter to halt the ensuing crisis over the CLOs dispute.