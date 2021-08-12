By Elizabeth Osayande

The Principal of Queens College, Yaba Lagos, Dr. Tokumbo Yakubu-Oyinloye, has reiterated the school’s stand on promoting core values of the girl-child who will be able to contribute to the development of the nation through the provision of holistic education.

Dr. Yakubu-Oyinloye who doubled as the QC’s Director, made this known recently at the school’s 59th inter-house sports celebration that had in attendance, current Confederation of African Football Woman Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala.

She explained that the school has produced prominent women in the field of sports; and other professions adding that QC girls continue to prove their worth across the globe.

Listing renowned past students who have excelled in sports such as: Somto Okpegbue, who represented the country in the African Youth Chess Championship in Zambia in 2015, and Oluyisola-Abiola Gold, who represented the country in the same competition in 2016 in South Africa; Dr. Yakubu-Oyinloye said that : “We do not only excel in sports, we also win laurels in academics, technology and other competitions.

“Just recently our team won Project Award, Core Values Award, both in the first position, as well as Champions Award in the 2021 First LEGO League National Competition.

“As the foremost all-girls secondary school in Nigeria, we will continue to uphold the core values needed to promote a holistic girl-child education to produce girls who will contribute their quotas to the development of the country.

“The Federal Government has invested a lot to promote education generally in the country as well as provide the enabling environment to enhance excellence in every aspect of teaching and learning.

“I feel very excited and honoured to have in our midst the reigning Confederation of African Football Women African Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, and I know her presence will inspire these girls.”

The principal said the 2021 Inter-House Sports Competition of the college was done in compliance with the Federal Ministry of Education’s directive.

On her part, four-time CAF African Woman Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala urged the students to remain focused in their pursuit of education while engaging in their talents.

Her words: I feel very happy to be here today. I am amazed with what I have witnessed. It’s very heartwarming seeing girls compete with much zeal in the various sports showcased at this occasion.It shows that these girls are discovering their passion for sports unlike what it used to be in the past, where it was an ‘all boys’ thing”, she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria