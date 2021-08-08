.

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, on Sunday said the Command would back the residents of Owerri and other parts of the State, with Security operatives in order to resist the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, from forcing them to Sit-at-home on Monday.

Yaro disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, while describing the IPOB’s order as coming from “Illegitimate persons and entities.”

It should be recalled that IPOB, has announced a Sit-at-home order to be observed on every Monday’s of every week to press home their demands for the release of their arrested leader Nnamdi Kanu, who was reported to be arrested from Kenya and hastily bundled back to Nigeria, to face charges bordering on treasonable felony.

But this IPOB’s order did not go down well with the Police, as a result, the Command’s statement “Enjoined all residents of Imo State to ignore any stay at home orders from illegitimate persons and entities that parade the airwaves with innocuous fallacies and fantasies.

“He advised Imolites to come out on Monday en masse and go about their lawful businesses, bearing in mind that Imo state economy is driven by individual contributions and it is from the various daily activities they put food on the table.

“The Commissioner of Police then directed that any person(s) who come out on that day to enforce any illegal order that is not from a legitimate authority should be resisted in its entirety by the good people of Imo State and they will be supported by security agencies. As they already achieved peace being enjoyed by all and sundry remains sacrosanct.”

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, FDC, while commending the residents and citizens of the state for their support, reminds Imolites that they built this state on their dint of hard work and individual entrepreneurial acumen, and must not succumb to anarchistic illusions to deride their businesses and income generation by unwarranted lockdown on Monday,” The CP said.

