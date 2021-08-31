International jewelers, Danish Jewelry have revealed that they derive a lot of pride and joy in making their own pieces.

The Dubai based company, popular for its business in pieces of jewelry and its unique craftsmanship when it comes to customizing wear, declared, “We take pride in our original pieces just as much as our customized works”

Head of the company/CEO, Mr. Danish revealed that a lot of creative processes and skills are put into producing its own wears and should not be considered as a company designated to customizing wares only.

He continued, “Danish pieces of jewelry crafts a wealthy amount of wears from a necklace, armbands, bracelets, iced prongs, pendant, rings of all kinds, brooch and many more. To soothe a variety of lifestyle and occasions where certain jewelry is required.”

The company issued the statement following reports of one of the best-selling creative pieces that is believed to be in the works.

Vanguard News Nigeria