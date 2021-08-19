By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, through the State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has assured residents that in the next few days the ongoing rehabilitation works around major landfill sites across the state will be completed soon and ready for immediate operations.

Managing Director of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, stated this during an inspection and monitoring of progress work on the projects.

According to Odumboni, “The good news is that the turn-around time will radically improve and the traffic snarl around those landfills, triggered by the rehabilitation works will disappear. I want to assure Lagosians that, in the next ten days, the exercise will be completed.

“A major component of the Authority’s operational drive is the landfill rehabilitation. The major landfills scattered all over the state are currently undergoing rehabilitation process which has really affected our operations and a noticeable feature is the presence of traffic around the areas.

“It is of note that the rehabilitation of these landfills, especially capping, road networks, upgrading, and the likes actually started around March this year, but unfortunately, activities were greatly hampered due to the rains, and the process was forced to stop by the end of April/May, due to the bad and unfriendly weather.

Work has, however, resumed in earnest on the landfills, taking advantage of the August break and we want to assure Lagosians that, in the next ten days, the exercise will be completed and the good news is that, the turn-around time will radically improve and the traffic snarl around those landfills, triggered by the rehabilitation works will disappear.

“LAWMA has rejuvenated its operations around the state, taking full advantage of the new waste collection trucks and the double dino bins injected into its fleet by Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in line with his administration’s drive towards actualising the second pillar of the ‘THEMES’ Agenda: Health and Environment.

“The huge advantage that the trucks have brought into waste management in recent times cannot be overemphasized, as the capacity to collect, transport and dispose of waste has greatly improved, their presence in a ubiquitous manner can be felt in every nook and space of the state and steadily, a hitherto huge waste that adorn the landscape is gradually and steadily disappearing,” he said.

Odumboni explained that some of those old LAWMA collection trucks would be boarded to some of the PSP operators, whose trucks were destroyed during the unfortunate EndSARS protest, to support their operations, increase their capacity for better service delivery and optimal performance.

The authority, therefore, assured residents that it would continue not only to seek guidance from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources from time to time but also collaborate on the formulation of the right policies, programmes and directions, in order to ensure a clean cityscape, as well as create a people-friendly and sustainably clean Environment livable for all.

“While assuring you of our total commitment to our duties and responsibility, we want to use this medium to once again, urge Lagosians and tenements not to dump refuse indiscriminately in unauthorised places, patronise our assigned PSP operators and pay your waste bills promptly, for better and efficient waste management deliver,” Odumboni stated.