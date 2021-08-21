•Thousands join in his Warri procession

By Jimitota Onoyume

Olu Designate, of the oil and gas rich Warri kingdom, Omoba Tsola Emiko yesterday ended his traditional 90 days Isolation period ( Idaniken) with a long procession through some roads in his kingdom, thus preparing him for his coronation today, Saturday as the 21st Olu of Warri. The city has been agog.

He was accompanied by thousands of Itsekiri sons and daughters on the procession.

Shouts of “ May your reign be fruitful”, May your reign take the kingdom to greater heights”, “ May your reign bring greater glory to Warri kingdom and the Niger Delta” were loud as the procession continued.

It will be recalled that the Olu Designate, Omoba Emiko proceeded into the traditional Isolation period in May , shortly after rites of passage for the late monarch, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, held at the Royal cemetery in Jalla, Warri South Local Government Area.

Attends a Praise and Worship event

He later, in company of his wife and some family members, attended a Praise and Worship session (one of the programmes lined up before the coronation) at the Warri Boatyard close to the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, on Warri-Sapele Road, Warri south local government.

His wife, Mrs Emiko , Mother Inlaw, Mrs Evelyn Okunbo were among relatives who came with him for the Praise and Worship programme.

Some notable gospel musicians were on ground to minister in songs. The Olu Designate and his wife stood up to dance to some of the gospel songs rendered in Itsekiri

Prayers were offered for Itsekiri nation, Niger Delta and Nigeria.

There was heavy security presence around the venue of the event. The coronation programme will hold today, beginning with a Boat Regatta on the Warri River.

He will later head to Ode Itsekiri, ancestral home of Itsekiri nation for the coronation proper.

Some pics from the Praise and Worship

His road to the Crown

Omoba Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, shortened, Omoba Tsola Emiko, is one of the sons of the 19th Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwase II who reigned 28 years , precisely from 1987 to 2015.

The Itsekiri kingship stool had often revolved around the monarchical structure where the kingship naturally devolves to the son of a deceased monarch.

But this was not to be after the passage of his father the late Atuwase II. Vanguard gathered that several considerations came up and one of his Uncles, Ikenwoli Gbesimi Emiko was crowned the 20th Olu on December 12, 2015.

He too passed on barely two weeks after he celebrated the fifth anniversary of his coronation as Olu of Warri last year.

Ginuwa 1 Ruling House settles for Prince Tsola Emiko as successor

The Regent of Warri kingdom, Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh at a press conference disclosed that Prince Tsola Emiko , was nominated as successor to the throne by Ginuwa 1, Ruling House . “ The Ginuwa 1 Ruling House which has the exclusive powers to nominate a successor to the throne has been meeting in the last three months after a convocation of bonafide members of the House, to nominate a successor to the throne. In the end Prince Tsola Emiko was picked as the most qualified person to sit on the throne at this time”, he had said in the statement..

Iyatsere, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe unveils Prince Emiko as Olu Designate

The Iyatsere of Warri kingdom , Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe on April 5th at Ode Itsekiri officially unveiled Prince Emiko as the Olu Designate, this was after he had also formally announced the passage of the late Monarch. Prominent Itsekiri Chiefs, leaders and many others attended the ceremony . A three month mourning period was declared across Itsekiri communities for the late monarch.

Olu Designate goes into Idaniken —traditional Isolation

In May, the Olu Designate proceeded for the traditional Isolation period that lasted three months. Vanguard gathered that the Isolation which is called Idaniken is like an indoor training period for an emerging king on the traditions and other things around the stool.

Tsola Emiko crowned 21st Olu of Warri

August 21 Tsola Emiko emerges the 21st Olu of Warri at a very colourful ceremony beginning with a Boat Regatta at the Warri River. He was finally crowned the 21st Olu of Warri at Ode Itsekiri, ancestral home of Itsekiri nation.

Profile of the new Olu of Warri in public space

Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko

Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko was born on 2nd April 1984 to Ogiame Atuwatse II the Olu of Warri (prior to his ascending the throne) & Olori Gladys Durorike Emiko, in Warri, Nigeria.

He got his basic education from NNPC Primary school in Warri and for his secondary education, he went on to Adesoye College, Offa, Kwara State during the period 1995 to 2001.

Continuing his interest for studying and progressing, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko got admitted to Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA where he bagged his Bachelors of Arts majoring in International Studies & Political Science, while minoring in History & Economics during the period 2002 to 2006.

He did not stop there. To attain a top position in his field, he took it further to earn a Master’s of Science in Management, from Case Western Reserve University in 2007.

He returned to Nigeria for NYSC in 2008 where he served in the Public Affairs Department of National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS).

Between 2009 – 2010 he worked as an officer at Shell Nigeria Closed Pension Fund Administrator (SNCFPA) and Govt Relations, Sahara Energy. 2010-2012.

Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, a serial entrepreneur is the founder of NobleNigerian Ltd and Coral Curator Ltd. He is the Chairman, Ocean Marine Security Ltd and Directors, Gulf of Guinea Ltd and Vessellink Nig Ltd.

Prince Tsola Emiko is a loving and caring husband to Mrs Ivie Uhunoma Emiko and an inspiring father to Oritsetsemiaye, Oritsetemisan and Oritsetimeyin Emiko.

Prince Tsola, a goal getter, loves travelling, hiking, swimming, kayaking, football, basketball & American Football. He is keen follower of history & enjoys movies. He is a follower of Christ and a nation builder.

