.

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State of Osun trooped out early this morning in their large number to submit more petitions to the Appeal Committee set up by the National Secretariat of the party to address issues on the last Ward Congress.

The Appeal Committee had on Friday during a stakeholder meeting at the Party Secretariat, Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo, where it announced its arrival and mode of operation, said it had received 32 petitions.

Among other things, the committee encouraged members of the party who are not contented with the ward congress in the state to submit their petitions before 9 am this morning. As early as 8 am, members of the APC in the state thronged the Osun APC Secretariat in their thousands with petitions from the majority of the wards.

As of the time of filing this report, the appeal committee is yet to arrive at the secretariat, while the APC members continue to troop in.

In a statement signed by Barr Femi Odufowokan, Secretary, APC Ward Congress Appeal Committee, said that “We are studying all the oral evidence, documents tendered and petitions received in Osun state with all the seriousness it deserves, we shall submit our findings and reports to the National Secretariat of the APC accordingly in due time”.

“Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress meeting was held on Friday 13th of August,2021 at the party secretariat, along Gbongan road, Osogbo where we stated our clear motives and intentions to entertain the petitions received by the national headquarters of our party on the APC ward congress held on Saturday, 31st of July, 2021

“On Saturday, 14th of August 2021, we sat as a committee using the State Party Secretariat for the adoption, verbal complaints, and testimony of all the petitioners contained in the petition submitted in Ten (10) local Government areas of the state. We sat for over seven hours to listen attentively to all the petitioners available and verify their claims during cross-examinations at the State Party Secretariat, Osogbo.

“During our sitting today, petitions submitted from two (2) local governments namely Atakumosa West and Ede North were withdrawn, owing to the discoveries of the forged signatures of the undersigned members of the party used in forwarding the petition, as those named as the author of those petitions denied having anything to do with the petition.

“They however pleaded to withdraw those petitions. In Boripe local government, only one of the petitioners, out of five that signed the petition appeared before the committee as others were not available. The only person that signed is claimed by the ward congress committee Secretary, who we heard his testimony, to have decamped to PDP.

“Toward the end of the ward congress appeal committee sitting some fellows were unruly, but the law enforcement agencies were very professional in providing adequate security for the committee members and party faithful around.

“We are studying all the oral evidence, documents tendered and petitions received in Osun state with all the seriousness it deserves, we shall submit our findings and reports to the National Secretariat of the APC accordingly in due time. We want to thank all party members, security agencies, and members of the press for their cooperation and understanding in the cause of the assignment in Osun state.” The statement read.