Harry Kane(left) and Jack Grealish at the Euro 2020. Source: MailOnline

Tottenham striker, Harry Kane, has failed to report for training this morning (Monday) after returning from his summer break.

The England captain, who is wanted by Manchester City, was due back at the club’s training ground for COVID tests and pre-season training, following a short holiday.

Kane has made it clear he wants to leave Spurs to join Pep Guardiola’s champions and has attempted to put pressure on Chairman, Daniel Levy, to sanction a move by failing to show up at the club’s Enfield training centre.

The forward, who has three years left on his contract, believes he has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Levy, but the Spurs chairman has made it clear he will refuse to accept a bid of less than £150 million.

Levy seems determined to keep hold of Kane this summer, despite the star’s failure to turn up at training on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Manchester City, who are the frontrunners to sign Kane, are also closing in on a £100 million deal for Jack Grealish and, if successful, might end their interest in signing Harry Kane.

With a £100 million bid on the table for Aston Villa’s talismanic playmaker, if it goes through then Pep Guardiola will not have the funds to also go after Kane.

Kane wants to join his England team-mate at the Etihad but could see his chances of a move hampered by Spurs’ demands.

Guardiola’s side wants Kane and are looking for a replacement for Sergio Aguero, but will have to raise money by selling fringe players to fund a move for Kane.

However, City have £45 million from the sale of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich last year and have already raised around £50 million from the sale of players this summer.

More are due to be sold while there is an acceptance that the likes of Bernardo Silva could yet leave before the end of the window to further offset their spending.

But £150 million could still prove to be too much for City to pay out, with Guardiola previously insisting the club could not afford such an outlay.

Kane put talks over his future on hold as he led England to the Euro 2020 final, but is now stepping up his bid to move to the Premier League champions, two weeks before the start of the new campaign.

Source: MailOnline

