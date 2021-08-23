By Modupe Ogunji, Victoria Nwachukwu & Josiah Oghagbon

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WAEC, has commenced the registration for the conduct of its 2021 examinations for private candidates in second series.

The body, in an advertorial signed Monday, by its Head of National Centre, Patrick Areghan, gave certain rules and regulations to be strictly adhered to.

According to Areghan, candidates are strictly warned to follow the informations given before any registration is done to avoid complications.

He advised the candidates to always check the website after their registration has been done to know the latest update.

The registration period is from Monday, 23rd August, 2021 to Thursday, 30th September 2021.

Read full details below:

Vanguard News Nigeria