Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, Adanma Opara are symbols of true democracy that must be revived — Owokoniran

Rahman Owokoniran, the General Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West Zone, has expressed sadness over the death of two former first ladies, Lady Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi and Lady Adanma Opara, describing their passing as symbols of our struggle for true democracy.

Owokoniran said it was time to retrieve real democracy for the salvation of the country, noting that Lady Victoria and Lady Adanma were carriers of the tenets of what governance that truly represents the people is.

Lady Victoria is the wife of the first Military Head of State, late Gen. Thompson Umunnakwe Aguiyi-Ironsi, while Lady Adanma was the widow of Premier of the defunct Eastern region, Dr. Michael Okpara.

Both ladies died within 24 hours of each other. Victoria died Monday morning, while Adanma reportedly died in the early hours of Sunday, about 24 hours earlier.

Reacting, Owokoniran said: “These matriarchs played their parts as worthy wives when governance was truly about the people and leaders had principles unlike the leaders of today.

“Aguiyi-Ironsi unifying government was cut short. But the principles were there.

“For Lady Adanma, she was a strong pillar behind her husband in the politics of the 1950s and 1960s.

“Michael Okpara ruled the then Eastern Region with dedication and commitment to people’s welfare.

“Dr. Okpara was selfless and this reflected in the agricultural and infrastructure transformation recorded in the Old Eastern region.

“As we mourn these great women, let’s note that their passing reminds us of the need to work for a true democracy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria