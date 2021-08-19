.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

ASSOCIATION of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON has appointed the Chairman of Ika North East Hon Victor Ebonka as its National Legal Adviser.

Ebonka, who is a lawyer of many years standing is also the Chairman of ALGON in Delta State, was appointed at the end of a two-hour meeting of the Association Board of Trustees, BOT and the National Executive Council, NEC, held at Abuja, yesterday.

The Chairman of BOT, Hon. Odunayo Ategbero, presided over the Trustees meeting where some national issues of concern were addressed.

The Association in a communique issued at the end of the meeting, said; “The BOT of ALGON wish to add that success in winning the war on banditry, kidnapping, insurgents, Herder’s crisis, Killings, Armed robbery and so on should remain consistent until every nooks and crannies of villages, Councils, Local Government Areas and States are free from such vices.

“The BOT hereby call on Nigerians to continue to cooperate with the security agencies in intelligent gathering to guarantee effective synergy for maximum results.

“The BOT insists in ample safeguards of rule of law and will continue to uphold the constitution mandate of the Association.

“As conscience of the Association, the BOT is in total support for the present Leadership of Hon. Kolade David Alabi and urge Nigerians not to be distracted by lies and falsehood of few fifth columnists that do not mean well for the Association.

“Meanwhile, the ALGON Chairman Kogi has been removed as the ALGON Legal Adviser and has been replaced by the ALGON Chairman Delta State Chapter”.

On the issue of the National Anti-Multiple Taxation Scheme (NAMTAXS), and the National Transit Insurance Scheme (NATIS), the BOT and NEC unanimously agreed that “the eradication of illegal road blocks, illegal multiple taxes, levies, fees, assaults, molestations, and sometimes untimely death on Nigerian roads must come to an end through the enforcement of extant laws as contained in the 4th schedule to the 1999 Constitution and in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Sustainability Programme (ESP)”.

The meeting was well attended by members while some others joined virtually in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.