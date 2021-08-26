Our reporters

Mohamed Marwa, NDLEA boss.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Chairman, Brig Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd), disclosed that his administration has seized illicit drugs worth over N1billion from various suspected dealers in the fight against drug abuse.

Marwa, stated this on Thursday, in his address during the maiden Vanguard Mental Health Summit at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island.

Speaking on the theme: Mobilizing for Systemic Change and Better Mental Health Care in Nigeria,” NDLEA boss, described the summit as “apt” at a time when mental health crisis caused by various factors is ravaging a good number of Nigeria’s population.

Marwa, represented by Assistant State Commander, Lagos State Command, NDLEA, Marcus Ayuba, stated: “Under the current administration in the fight against drug abuse, has seized illicit drugs from various dealers worth N1 billion so far.

“Substance abuse which is one of the major factors that predisposes people to mental health challenge. It is sad that to note that substance abuse especially the abuse of hard drugs has become prevalent in our country today.”

