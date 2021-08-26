By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Managing Director, Pinnacle Medical Services, Dr Maymunah Kadiri, said 90 per cent of the reasons why Nigerians visit the doctors, pharmacists, and drug shops is due to stress.

Maymunah disclosed this at the ongoing Vanguard Mental Health Summit in Lagos.

Speaking on the topic titled: “Overcoming stigma and discrimination associated with mental disorders through rehabilitation”, she said: If we don’t build a culture of compassion, stigma and discrimination will continue for a very long time. Why? “Because as the ordinary Nigerian on the street, stress is the one single factor that makes you see a doctor, a pharmacist, go to the shop on a daily basis. 90 percent of the reason is due to stress.

“Emotions are not masculine or feminine, emotions are human and we need to be one to normalise this.”

Maymunah also noted that no one has absolute immunity when it comes to mental health adding:” But when we want to help in destigmatising it has to come from our homes and of course institutions and most importantly our schools. We can train teachers to help destigmatize.”

According to Kadiri, some harmful effects of stigma can include: Reluctance to seek help or treatment;

Lack of understanding by family, friends, co-workers, or others; Fewer opportunities for work, school, or social activities or trouble finding housing; bullying, physical violence or harassment.

“Health insurance that doesn’t adequately cover your mental illness treatment;

and the belief that you’ll never succeed at certain challenges or that you can’t improve your situation.

She said that people should normalise mental health conversations to build a culture of compassion by avoiding derogatory statements as this will reduce stigmatisation of mentally disordered patients noting that there are harmful effects that come with stigmatisation.

