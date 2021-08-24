Valentine Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party flag-bearer in the 2021 Anambra governorship election, joined a host of distinguished guests as the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, paid his last respects to his father, Sir Arthur Okorie Okowa, who passed on at the age of 88.

The society event, held in Owa Kingdom in Ika North East LGA of Delta State, attracted the creme-de-la-creme of Nigeria’s political, business, and royal class.

While speaking to journalists at the funeral ceremony, Mr Ozigbo commiserated with Governor Okowa on his father’s demise and prayed that God grants the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the great loss.

“I am here to sympathise with my good friend and a leader of my party, the PDP, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on the demise of his father. Even though Papa lived a long life and died at 88, his death is still a source of deep sorrow for the Okowa family,” Ozigbo said.

“While we celebrate the life and times of Sir Arthur Okowa, let us be reminded of life’s fleeting nature and the importance of leaving a legacy behind.

“Papa has played his part and blessed the good people of Delta State with a leader who is transforming the fortunes of his people. This is what we should strive to achieve – legacies that will outlive us and immortalise our names for good,” Ozigbo, a respected business leader, added.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including a former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; immediate past President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki; the PDP’s Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 election and the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, the National Chairman of the PDP; Prince Uche Secondus; the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State.

Others are former Governors James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan of Delta State, Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State and Babangida Aliyu of Niger State; minority leader of the Federal House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu; Dr Allen Onyema, the CEO of Air Peace; Billionaire businessmen Olorogun Oskar Ibru and Ned Nwoko; the Chairman of Thisday Media Group, Arise TV and Arise Magazine, Nduka Obaigbena; the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi; Senator Dino Melaye; and business magnate Jide Omokore and his wife, Angella.

Several directors of the Anambra PDP Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation and party leaders accompanied Ozigbo on the condolence visit, including Chief Benji Uba, Mrs Chinelo Ofoche (Director of Protocols), Chief Ikechukwu Akaeze, a former PDP Chairman in Dunukofia LGA, and several PDP women stakeholders led by Mrs Justina Nwafor, the Anambra State PDP Woman Leader.