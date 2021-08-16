By Soni Daniel

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has asked staff of the Gombe Zonal Command to consider their working for the anti-graft agency a privilege that demands high professionalism, dedication and commitment to work.

Bawa gave the charge on Monday while addressing personnel of the command during his working visit to the Zone.

The chairman said: “It is important to remind us that we are privileged Nigerians who by destiny are here not because we are better than others but because God has destined that we should work here; and realizing that the fight against corruption is one of the three cardinal programme of this administration, we must work professionally and assiduously to drive that mandate.”

Bawa, reminded staff of the sacrifices of the founding fathers of the commission, who toiled to build the institution from nothing, adding that the best tribute to them is to sustain the tradition of excellence and hard work.

“ Let me remind you that on 13 April, 2003 when the commission came into force, a young and dynamic officer became the pioneer chairman; he was in the middle of nowhere just having a paper establishing his organization. He had little funds, no office and few personnel.

“But by sheer determination, sheer will and understanding the founding fathers within the shortest possible time, turned EFCC into an internationally recognized anti-graft organization .”

The EFCC boss who thanked the staff of the Command for their prayers on his assumption of office, urged them to embrace the virtues of courtesy, discipline and equity in relating with fellow staff and members of the public.

He highlighted some of the reforms measures already implemented by his administration and charged all personnel to be disciplined and obey extant rules to avoid unpleasant consequences, which may include demotion, suspension or dismissal.

The Gombe Zonal Commander, Babashani Umar Sanda, on behalf of the Command, expressed his appreciation to the chairman for the visit, saying they were pleased by his style of leadership and the monumental reforms he has introduced within a short time.

“The direction is very clear, the ship is on course, policies have been rolled out and the Commission is moving on. We thank you for what you have done. To the staff, I can only say that to whom much is given, much is expected and you have no reason not to work hard,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria