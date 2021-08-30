US OPEN: Serb great Djokovic eyes tennis history

His numbers are already hard to argue with and now Novak Djokovic has the chance to end all debate with a seismic US Open title triumph in New York.

Locked on 20 grand slam crowns with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Djokovic can eclipse his two great rivals and become the most prolific men’s major winner in tennis history with a fourth title at Flushing Meadows.

More pertinently, the Serbian world No.1 can lay claim to being the undisputed GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) by completing only the second calendar-year grand slam sweep in the 53-year professional era, having already captured in 2021 the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon titles.

“What he achieved this year is something amazing,” Nadal said.

I definitely believe that he can do it, without a doubt.”

If he does, Djokovic’s feat is one like no other before.

When Australian Rod Laver achieved the grand slam in 1969, he did so on two surfaces with the Australian and US championships contested on grass.

Nowadays they’re played on hardcourts, which Djokovic rules.

A dozen of the 34-year slams have been on cement, including a record nine and counting in Melbourne, with six more coming on grass at The All England Club and two on clay in Paris.

Bookmakers have Djokovic an odds-on favourite to again reign in The Big Apple, especially with Federer, Nadal, and fellow former champions Stan Wawrinka, Juan Martin del Potro, and Austrian titleholder Dominic Thiem all absent with injury.

AP

Vanguard News Nigeria