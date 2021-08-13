…Demands investigation of state HOSTCOM chair

By Wilson Macaulay

Members of the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) Urhobo Ethnic Nationality ,yesterday, in Effurun, protested against the suspension of Andrew Agoyo as the chairman of HOSTCOM Urhobo Nation by Evangelist Gabriel lsibeluo ,Delta State Chairman of HOSTCOM.

Briefing newsmen during the protest, Agoyo accused lsibeluo of not managing the affairs of the body properly, adding that resources provided by Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, have not been judiciously managed.

Consequently, he urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to look into the affairs of HOSTCOM.

A protest letter written to that effect reads: “We are grateful to God for bringing someone like His Excellency, as the governor of Delta State. Indeed, Delta State has never had it so good until you took over the saddle of leadership. On our part, we are here registering our àppreciation for the kind gesture you have extended to HOSTCOM, indeed we are eternally grateful.

“The youths are protesting for a number of good reasons concerning the activities of Gabriel lsibeluo.

“The Urhobo Nation of HOSTCOM is saying that the Board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission approved five brand new buses for Hostcom , Delta State, at the cost of Twenty – Five Million ( N25,000,000.00 ) Naira per one . The sum of One Hundred and Twenty Five Million ( N125,000,000.00 ) Naira was paid to the Delta State HOSTCOM account for that purpose . These buses were meant to be given to all the ethnic nationalities that make up HOSTCOM , Delta State . The youths protested and I, Agoyo, supported them. That is my offence against Isibeluo.

” The Board of Delta State Oll Producing Areas Development Commission gives the sum of Five Hundred Thousand ( N500,000.00 ) Naira monthly to HOSTCOM , Delta Chapter as stipends and this monies is to be shared amongst the Ethnic Nationalities that make up HOSTCOM , Delta State, to run the affairs of the Ethnic Nationalities.”

Agoyo also said the state HOSTCOM head must give account of his tenure for peace to return to the body.

Chief Paul lbeyon ,Chairman HOSTCOM Uvwie Local Government Area Chapter, who also spoke during the protest said: ” One reason for the protest is that the Delta State HOSTCOM secretariat has about six flats. And the Urhobo ethnic nationality is entitled to one flat, like Isoko , ljaw , Ndokwa , and Ika, but Isibeluo deliberately refused Urhobo Ethnic Nationality their own right to get a flat.”

He explained that:”Despite repeated pleas and demands to be given our own share of the available flats , the Delta State Chairman of HOSTCOM refused , hence we are protesting to ask him the question: What is our offense?

“We want lsibeluo to be thoroughly investigated as we, the Urhobo Chairmen of various LGAs stand in full solidarity to affirm that Andrew Agoyo remains our authentic chairman .”

Comrade Sweet Otiotio the Urhobo Ethnic Youth Leader of HOSTCOM, said: “We are here protesting against the lsibeluo regime to

let Governor Okowa know that we are being oppressed. As you can see it is a peaceful protest, all we need is for the relevant authorities to call lsibeluo to order. Apart from what others have said , one other reason we are protesting against lsibeluo is his leadership style ,which is not acceptable to everyone.”

On his part, Happy Gbeke added : ” We are saying it loud and clear that the youths and women of Urhobo HOSTCOM do not want to take the laws into their hands. That is why we are here in a peacful protest , calling on our amiable governor to do justice to the abnormalities of lsibeluo.”

Emmanuel Okiemute Eyakagba, Executive Assistant to Governor Okowa on HOSTCOM Affairs, who also spoke, advised the protesting Delta Central Youths of Urhobo Ethnic Nationality to

be patient, promising that their message will be conveyed to the relevant authorities for amicable solution.

He emphasized the need for Deltans to maintain peace in accordance with Okowa’s SMART AGENDA.