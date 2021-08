Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku celebrates his goal on his second debut in the 2-0 win over London rivals Arsenal at The Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The Belgian striker is Chelsea’s most expensive signing following his £97.5m capture from Inter Milan. Photo: Chelsea

By Temisan Amoye

The summer transfer window closes in six days time, with most clubs concluding their business early enough to avoid the deadline day madness. Some are locked in negotiations as is the case with Spurs, as they move for Wolves tricky speedster, Adama Traore, Chelsea are still on the hunt for a centre-back, with links to Sevilla’s Joules Kounde.

One player who won’t be making a move this summer is Harry Kane. After having bids from Man City turned down by Chairman, Daniel Levy, the England captain has decided to continue with Spurs this season.

Kane’s decision has seen Ronaldo linked with a move to City, with the reliable L’Equipe claiming the Juventus star and his super-agent, Jorge Mendes are engineering a move to Man City. I wonder what the red-half of Manchester thinks about that potential move.

Until such a move materialises, here is a list of confirmed transfers in the English Premier League so far.

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard at his Arsenal unveiling, following a permanent move from Real Madrid. Photo: Arsenal

ARSENAL

IN: Nuno Tavares (£8m, Benfica), Albert Sambi Lokonga (£19m, Anderlecht), Ben White (£50m, Brighton), Martin Odegaard (£30m, Real Madrid), Aaron Ramsdale (£24m, Sheffield United).

OUT: Joe Willock (£25m, Newcastle), Matteo Guendouzi (loan, Marseille), William Saliba (loan, Marseille), Mark McGuiness (undisclosed, Cardiff), Trae Coyle (undisclosed, FC Lausanne-Sport), Zech Medley (undisclosed, KV Oostende), Daniel Ballard (loan, Millwall), Ben Sheaf (undisclosed, Coventry), Matt Smith (loan, Doncaster), Tyreece John-Jules (loan, Blackpool), Harry Clarke (loan, Ross County), David Luiz (released), Jordi Osei-Tutu (loan, Nottingham Forest).

ASTON VILLA

IN: Emiliano Buendia (£35m, Norwich), Ashley Young (free, Inter Milan), Leon Bailey (£30m, Leverkusen), Danny Ings (£30m, Southampton), Axel Tuanzebe (loan, Manchester United).

OUT: Jack Grealish (£100m, Manchester City), Bjorn Engels (undisclosed, Royal Antwerp), Callum Rowe (free, Exeter City), Tom Heaton (free, Manchester United), Mbwana Samatta (£5.4m, Fenerbahce), Louie Barry (loan, Ipswich), Brad Young (loan, Carlisle), Tyreik Wright (loan, Salford), Neil Taylor, Ahmed Elmohamady (both released).

BRENTFORD

IN: Frank Onyeka (£9m, FC Midtjylland), Kristoffer Ajer (£13.5m, Celtic), Yoane Wissa (undisclosed, Lorient), Alvaro Fernandez (loan, Huesca).

OUT: Henrik Dalsgaard (free, FC Midtjylland), Emiliano Marcondes (free, Bournemouth), Ellery Balcombe (loan, Burton), Aaron Pressley (loan, AFC Wimbledon), Luke Daniels (free, Middlesbrough).

BRIGHTON

IN: Enock Mwepu (£18m, RB Salzburg), Kjell Scherpen (undisclosed, Ajax), Kaoru Mitoma (undisclosed, Kawasaki Frontale).

OUT: Matt Ryan (free, Real Sociedad), Teddy Jenks (loan, Aberdeen), Davy Propper (free, PSV Eindhoven), Alex Cochrane (loan, Hearts), Jan Mlakar (undisclosed, Hadjuk Split), Bernardo (undisclosed, RB Salzburg), Ryan Longman (loan, Hull), Viktor Gyokeres (loan, Coventry), Jensen Weir (loan, Cambridge United), Matt Clarke (loan, West Brom), Carl Rushworth (loan, Walsall), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (£1m, Feyenoord), Jose Izquierdo (released), Kaoru Mitoma (loan, Union SG), Leo Ostigard (loan, Stoke), Florin Andone (loan, Cadiz).

BURNLEY

IN: Nathan Collins (£12.6m, Stoke), Jacob Bedeau (free, Scunthorpe), Wayne Hennessey (free, Crystal Palace)

OUT: Ryan Cooney (free, Morecambe), Joel Mumbongo (loan, Accrington Stanley), Ben Gibson (£8.37m, Norwich), Jimmy Dunne (undisclosed, QPR), Lukas Jensen (loan, Carlisle), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (loan, Sheffield Wednesday), Adam Phillips (loan, Morecambe), Robbie Brady (released).

CHELSEA

IN: Marcus Bettinelli (free, Fulham), Romelu Lukaku (£97.5m, Inter Milan)

OUT: Tammy Abraham (£34m, Roma), Fikayo Tomori (£25m, AC Milan), Michy Batshuayi (loan, Besiktas), Victor Moses (£4.5m, Spartak Moscow), Marco Van Ginkel (free, PSV Eindhoven), Danilo Pantic (free, Partizan), Nathan Baxter (loan, Hull), Levi Colwill (loan, Huddersfield), Billy Gilmour (loan, Norwich City), Juan Familia-Castillo (loan, Birmingham), Luke McCormick (free, Wimbledon), Izzy Brown (free, Preston), Olivier Giroud (£900,000, AC Milan), Marc Guehi (£18m, Crystal Palace), Lewis Bate (£1.5m, Leeds United), Emerson Palmieri (loan, Lyon), Jamie Cumming (loan, Gillingham), Henry Lawrence (loan, Wimbledon), Jack Wakely (free, Wycombe), Conor Gallagher (loan, Crystal Palace), Ian Maatsen (loan, Coventry), Valentino Livramento (£5m, Southampton), Willy Caballero, Jamal Blackman (both released), Armando Broja (loan, Southampton), Jake Clarke-Salter (loan, Coventry), Ike Ugbo (£3m, Genk), Davide Zappacosta (£9m, Atalanta).

ALSO READ: EURO 2020: Best XI of players missing from tournament

Talented young midfielder Micheal Olise at his Crystal Palace unveiling, after signing from QPR. Following in the footsteps of Eberechi Eze. Olise is eligible to play for England, Nigeria and France.

CRYSTAL PALACE

IN: Michael Olise (£8m, Reading), Jacob Montes (undisclosed, Revolution), Remi Matthews (free, Sunderland), Marc Guehi (£18m, Chelsea), Joachim Andersen (£14.9m, Lyon), Conor Gallagher (loan, Chelsea).

OUT: Andros Townsend (free, Everton), Wayne Hennessey (free, Burnley), Patrick van Aanholt (free, Galatasaray), Mamadou Sakho (free, Montpellier), Sion Spence (loan, Bristol Rovers), James McCarthy (free, Celtic), Wayne Hennessey (free, Burnley) Stephen Henderson, Gary Cahill, Scott Dann, Connor Wickham, Sam Woods (all released).

EVERTON

IN: Andros Townsend (free, Crystal Palace), Asmir Begovic (free, Bournemouth), Demarai Gray (£1.7m, Bayer Leverkusen).

OUT: Lewis Gibson (loan, Sheffield Wednesday), Theo Walcott (free, Southampton), Matthew Pennington (free, Shrewsbury), Josh Bowlers (free, Blackpool), Callum Connolly (free, Blackpool), Josh King (free, Watford), Bernard (£900,000, Sharjah FC), Beni Baningime (free, Hearts), Nathan Broadhead (loan, Sunderland), Joao Virginia (loan, Sporting Lisbon), Yannick Bolasie, Muhamed Besic (both released).

LEEDS UNITED

IN: Jack Harrison (£11.5m, Manchester City), Junior Firpo (£12.8m, Barcelona), Lewis Bate (£1.5m, Chelsea), Kristoffer Klaesson (undisclosed, Valerenga).

OUT: Ryan Edmondson (loan, Fleetwood), Oliver Casey (undisclosed, Blackpool), Barry Douglas (free, Lech Poznan), Ouasim Bouy, Gaetano Berardi, Pablo Hernandez (free, CD Castellon), Alfie McAlmont (loan, Morecambe), Mateusz Bogusz (loan, Ibiza), Kiko Casilla (loan, Elche), Leif Davis (loan, Bournemouth), Esgjan Alioski (free, Ahli), Eunan O’Kane (released), Niall Huggins (free, Sunderland), Ian Poveda (loan, Blackburn).

LEICESTER CITY

IN: Patson Daka (£27m, RB Salzburg), Boubakary Soumare (£17m, Lille), Ryan Bertrand (free, Southampton), Jannik Vestergaard (£15m, Southampton).

OUT: Josh Knight (undisclosed, Peterborough), Christian Fuchs (free, Charlotte FC), Matty James (free, Bristol City), Darragh O’Connor (free, Motherwell), Admiral Muskwe (undisclosed, Luton Town), George Hirst (loan, Portsmouth), Tyrese Shade (loan, Swindon), Daniel Iversen (loan, Preston), Wes Morgan (retired), Rachid Ghezzal (£2.7m, Besiktas), Khanya Leshabela (loan, Shrewsbury).

LIVERPOOL

IN: Ibrahima Konate (£36m, RB Leipzig)

OUT: Georginio Wijnaldum (free, PSG), Marko Grujic (£10.5m, Porto), Harry Wilson (loan, Fulham), Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.75m, Union Berlin), Adam Lewis (loan, Livingston), Sepp van den Berg (loan, Preston), Kamil Grabara (£3.15m, FC Copenhagen), Paul Glatzel (loan, Tranmere), Liam Coyle and Joe Hardy (free, Accrington), Ben Davies (loan, Sheffield United), Leighton Clarkson (loan, Blackburn), Xherdan Shaqiri (£9.5m, Lyon), Ben Woodburn (loan, Hearts).

MANCHESTER CITY

IN: Jack Grealish (£100m, Aston Villa)

OUT: Sergio Aguero (free, Barcelona), Eric Garcia (free, Barcelona), Angelino (£16.2m, RB Leipzig), Jack Harrison (£11.5m, Leeds United), Lukas Nmecha (£11m, Wolfsburg), Daniel Grimshaw (free, Blackpool), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (loan, Anderlecht), Issa Kabore (loan, Troyes), Marlos Moreno (loan, KV Kortrijk), James Trafford (loan, Accrington Stanley), Gavin Bazunu (loan, Portsmouth), Lewis Fiorini (loan, Mansfield), Alex Robertson (loan, Notts County), Adrián Bernabé (free, Parma), Filip Stevanovic (loan, Heerenveen), Callum Doyle (loan, Sunderland), Dario Sarmiento (loan, Girona), Arijanet Muric (loan, Adana Demirspor), Matt Smith (loan, Hull), Nahuel Ferraresi (loan, Estoril Praia), Ivan Ilic (£6.75m, Hellas Verona), Ben Knight (loan, Crewe), Morgan Rogers (loan, Bournemouth), Yan Couto (loan, Braga).

Man United defender Raphael Varane during his presentation at the Old Trafford Stadium. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

MANCHESTER UNITED

IN: Tom Heaton (free, Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (£73m, Borussia Dortmund), Raphael Varane (£41m, Real Madrid)

OUT: Joel Pereira (free, RKC Waalwijk), Nathan Bishop (loan, Mansfield), Reece Devine (loan, St. Johnstone), Arnau Puigmal (free, Almeria), Tahith Chong (loan, Birmingham), Will Fish (loan, Stockport), Di’Shon Bernard (loan, Hull), Facundo Pellistri (loan, Alaves), Sergio Romero (released), Axel Tuanzebe (loan, Aston Villa), Ethan Galbraith (loan, Doncaster), Ethan Laird (loan, Swansea), Dylan Levitt (loan, Dundee United), Andreas Pereira (loan, Flamengo), James Garner (loan, Nottingham Forest), Brandon Williams (loan, Norwich).

ALSO READ: Premier League clubs block players from international fixtures in red-list countries

NEWCASTLE UNITED

IN: Joe Willock (£25m, Arsenal).

OUT: Yoshinori Muto (free, Vissel Kobe), Christian Atsu (free, Al Raed), Lewis Cass (loan, Port Vale), Florian Lejeune (free, Alaves), Andy Carroll, Henri Saivet (both released), Jake Turner (loan Colchester United), Kell Watts (loan, Wigan).

NORWICH CITY

IN: Milot Rashica (£9.9m, Werder Bremen), Angus Gunn (£2.5m, Southampton), Ben Gibson (£8.37m, Burnley), Dimitrios Giannoulis (£6.75m, PAOK Salonika), Billy Gilmour (loan, Chelsea), Pierre Lees-Melou (£3.5m, Nice), Josh Sargent (£8.55m, Werder Bremen), Christos Tzolis (£8.8m, PAOK), Brandon Williams (loan, Manchester United).

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (£35m, Aston Villa), Philip Heise (free, Karlsruher), Mario Vrancic (free, Stoke), Louis Thompson (free, Portsmouth), Josh Martin (loan, MK Dons), Sebastian Soto (loan, Porto B), Daniel Barden (loan, Livingston), Josip Drmic (loan, HNK Rijeka), Akin Famewo (loan, Charlton), Sam McCallum (loan, QPR), Danel Sinani (loan, Huddersfield Town), Orjan Nyland (free, Bournemouth), Moritz Leitner (free, FC Zurich), Marco Stiepermann (released), Tyrese Omotoye (loan, Leyton Orient).

SOUTHAMPTON

IN: Theo Walcott (free, Everton), Romain Perraud (£11.7m, Stade Brest), Valentino Livramento (£5m, Chelsea), Armando Broja (loan, Chelsea), Adam Armstrong (£16m, Blackburn).

OUT: Danny Ings (£30m, Aston Villa), Jannik Vestergaard (£15m, Leicester), Wesley Hoedt (undisclosed, Anderlecht), Ryan Bertrand (free, Leicester City), Angus Gunn (£2.5m, Norwich). Kayne Ramsey (loan, Crewe), Thomas O’Connor (free, Burton), Jake Vokins (loan, Ross County), Alex Jankewitz (undisclosed, Young Boys), Dan N’Lundulu (loan, Lincoln City), Mario Lemina (£5m, Nice), Callum Slatterty (undisclosed, Motherwell), Will Ferry (loan, Crawley), Jake Hesketh (free, Eastleigh), Josh Sims, Sam McQueen (both released).

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

IN: Pierluigi Gollini (loan, Atalanta), Bryan Gil (£21m, Sevilla), Cristian Romero (loan, Atalanta).

OUT: Juan Foyth (£13m, Villarreal), Danny Rose (free, Watford), Shilow Tracey (free, Cambridge United), Paulo Gazzaniga (free, Fulham), George Marsh (free, AFC Wimbledon), Erik Lamela (compensation, Sevilla), Toby Alderweireld (£13m, Al-Duhail), Troy Parrott (loan, MK Dons), Joe Hart (£1.2m, Celtic), Jamie Bowden (loan, Oldham), Dennis Cirkin (undisclosed, Sunderland), Alfie Whiteman (loan, Dagerfors), TJ Eyoma (undisclosed, Lincoln).

WATFORD

IN: Imran Louza (£9m, Nantes), Mattie Pollock (£250,000, Grimsby), Kwadwo Baah (undisclosed, Rochdale), Ashley Fletcher (free, Middlesbrough), Danny Rose (free, Tottenham), Emmanuel Dennis (£3.6m, Club Brugge), Peter Etebo (loam, Stoke), Josh King (free, Everton), Dapo Mebude (free, Rangers), Juraj Kucka (loan, Parma) Tom Dele-Bashiru (loan, Reading), Ozan Tufan (loan, Fenerbahce).

OUT: Pontus Dahlberg (loan, Doncaster), Philip Zinckernagel (loan, Nottingham Forest), Ben Wilmot (£1.5m, Stoke), Craig Dawson (£2m, West Ham), Jorge Segura (loan, CD America), Juergen Elitim (loan, Deportivo La Coruna), Bosun Lawal (compensation, Celtic), Tiago Cukur (loan, Doncaster), Filip Stuparevic (free, Metalac), Stipe Perica (free, Maccabi Tel Aviv), Joseph Hungbo (loan, Ross County), Achraf Lazaar, Carlos Sanchez, Jerome Sinclair (all released).

WEST HAM

IN: Craig Dawson (£2m, Watford), Thierry Nevers (free, Reading), Alphonse Areola (loan, PSG).

OUT: Felipe Anderson (£2.7m, Lazio), Dapo Afolayan (free, Bolton), Joseph Anang (loan, Stevenage), Fabian Balbuena (free, Dinamo Moscow), Christian Herc (undisclosed, Grasshoppers), Frederik Alves (loan, Sunderland).

WOLVES

IN: Yerson Mosquera (£4.5m, Atletico Nacional), Trincao (loan, Barcelona), Ratan Ait-Nouri (£10m, Angers), Jose Sa (£6.25m, Olympiacos), Bendeguz Bolla (£1.8m, Fehervar).

OUT: Christian Herc (undisclosed, Grasshoppers), Sadou Diallo (free, Forest Green), Ruben Vinagre (loan, Sporting), Rui Patricio (£10.35m, Roma), Ryan Giles (loan, Cardiff), Leonardo Campana (loan, Grasshoppers), Bendeguz Bolla (loan, Grasshoppers), Dion Sanderson (loan, Birmingham), Matija Sarkic (loan, Birmingham), Theo Corbeanu (loan, Sheffield Wednesday), Patrick Cutrone (loan, Empoli).

Vanguard News Nigeria