

The 2021 Afrikanwatch Network Communications lecture and award will hold on August 21 at the Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos, under the Chairmanship of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, as Prof. Solomon Akinboye would deliver the theme of the lecture titled, The Kind of leaders Nigeria needs…our Collective responsibility.



At the occasion, prominent Nigerians will be honoured for their immense contributions to nation building and human capacity, they include, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN of Ondo State, Governor Mahammadu Yahaya Inuwa of Gombe State, Sen. Anthony Adefuye, Dr. Lilian Chibor, Dr, Reuben Abati, Dr. Henry Adimula, Mrs. Olubukola Adebiyi, HRM, Oba Owolabi Adeniyi, Comrade Anderson Ezeibe, Comrade Kazeem Aduwa, Comrade Emeka Enwelu, Okegbue Emmanuel Okegbue, Dr. Kabir Adamu

Meanwhile, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Dr. Reuben Abati, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, Comrade Anderson Ezeibe and Miss Franscisca Nwobodo will digest and share ideas on how Nigerians can best select their leaders come 2023.



Fagbemi, Prof. Akinboye, Engr. Femi Omokungbe will be honoured with Afrikanwatch Mentorship award. According to the Editor-in-Chief, Mark Columbus Orgu, the event is to share ideas towards building an ideological/economic leadership, capable of transforming the country’s challenges