The Principal of University of Lagos, UNILAG, International School, ISL, Dr. Brai Malik, has accused the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, of continued harassment despite an ongoing court case.

Dr. Malik had dragged UNILAG to the National Industrial Court, NIC, after he had allegedly attempted an amicable resolution of the issues surrounding his appointment with the institution’s management, without success.

The lawsuit was accompanied by an application asking for an interlocutory injunction restraining the Management, their agents and privies, their assigns or any other person acting for them from harassing, oppressing or intimidating him.

In a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, dated July 1, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, lawyers to Dr. Malik, Alegeh & Co, accused him of continued harassment of their client.

Citing an incident that happened same day, July 1, in the letter signed by O.F. Azeez Esq., the law firm alleged that Professor Ogundipe subjected Dr. Malik to public opprobrium by condemning him in a derogatory and disdainful manner for filing a court action against the school.

In the letter, Ogundipe was quoted as having allegedly said to Dr. Malik “Are you not the one who went to Court? Just go, we do not want you here.

“You are working against the school. You cannot share in this glory. Go back. …I say go back….”

The Vice-Chancellor allegedly said this at the ground floor of the Senate building when Dr. Malik, in company of the Chairman of the International School Management Board and other officers of the school, led the school’s athletics team.

The team had won trophies and cash gifts in a state-wide athletics competition that had just been concluded, to honour his invitation for a reception.

The law firm, Alegeh & Co., again wrote the Vice Chancellor another letter dated July 19, and signed by Olawunmi Nwano Esq. on another alleged form of harassment to their client.

In the July 19 letter, Dr. Malik alleged that on Saturday, July 17, some faceless men in his white SUV, took a slow drive along Block B Highrise in UNILAG where he resides.

They stopped in front of the building to enable one of the occupants of the SUV take pictures and possibly make video recordings.

Attempts to get a reaction of the Vice Chancellor through the Communication Unit of the university proved abortive.

