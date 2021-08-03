By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Professor Gray Ejikeme has called on stakeholders within and outside the university community to always seek knowledge and apply same in their daily living as doing such would stimulate learning and create high impacts on human lives.

Professor Ejikeme spoke during the institution’s 98th Inaugural lecture delivered by Professor Josiah Mutihir of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Professor Mutihir lectured on “Family Planning And Contraception: The Truth, The Whole Truth And Nothing But The Truth” where he exposed the myths and misconceptions about family planning.

The Acting VC who noted that some people ignorantly spread falsehood about family planning, commended Professor Mutihir for taking time to explain and “enrich human knowledge.”

He tasked scholars to seek knowledge stressing, “We are here to enrich human knowledge, this inaugural lecture is stimulating intellectuals and have high impacts on human lives. This is a learning process, tap into it and apply it for the good of humanity.”

Speaking on the topic, Professor Mutihir said the many misconceptions about family planning are false and the truths are that, “Unintended or unwanted pregnancy occurs and is an issue, family planning is misunderstood by stakeholder, God instituted family planning, religion allows some family planning methods and science developed modern methods of contraceptive based on knowledge allowed by God.”

He asked men to be more involved and play key roles in family planning stressing that even though they are not very forthcoming on issues of contraception for themselves, they can get adequate information, “be role models among their peers in influencing positive family planning policies, make better decisions about their health and that of their partners” because when couples discuss contraception, “they are more likely to make plans they can carry out.”

He recommended among other things that “the federal government initiate or review family planning policies with a blueprint for achieving the set objectives and genuine commitment be demonstrated towards achieving FP2030 goals. All levels of governments and administrations dedicate a budget line for family planning, fund it adequately, ensure release and monitor effective utilization of the fund.

“All family planning counseling, commodities and services be made free and available in all Primary Health Clinics and facilities across the country. All health and medical training institutions to have curricula for pre-service and in-service training of all relevant healthcare provider to provide appropriate family planning methods.

“The Faculty of Pharmacy in the University of Jos to collaborate with stakeholders or partners to look into hormonal research and explore the possibility of manufacturing contraceptive commodities in the country, particularly the hormone-based methods.

“The media and the National Orientation Agency should continually and freely inform and educate the public on the availability and benefits of family planning to all. Implementing partners, friends of Nigeria should come on board and help the country achieve the FP2030 goals and objectives. Partners should help develop electronic platforms to capture data on the use of the natural family planning methods.

“There should be consideration for a name change to replace family planning because the name appears to connote bad omen for a genuine course. There is a need for a roundtable to fabricate a new name that is acceptable to all and does not leave anyone out.”