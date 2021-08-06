Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Friday, swore in Mrs. Stella Akpa Ekweremadu, wife of the late Commissioner for Transport and former member, who represented Aninri Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mathias Ekweremadu Jnr., as Commissioner in the Enugu State Civil Service Commission.

Gov. Ugwuanyi also swore in retired State Permanent Secretary, Mr. Robinson Ogbonna Odo, mni, as Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission.

Other Commissioners inaugurated by Gov. Ugwuanyi at the EXCO Chamber, Lion Building, Government House, Enugu, alongside Mr. Odo and Mrs. Ekweremadu, were Dr. Mrs. Eucharia Offor (Member 1), Mr. Nathaniel Chidiebere Anike (Member 2) and Mrs. Joy Chinenye Odike (Member 3).

Gov. Ugwuanyi equally swore in Commissioners in the reconstituted Enugu State Local Government Service Commission, with Professor of Political Science and renowned Consultant, Prof. Osy Okanya, as Chairman.

Other members of the State LG Service Commission sworn in by Gov. Ugwuanyi were Hon. Rodrick Ugwu, Nnaji Peter Nnaji, Mrs. Florence Ifeyinwa Igboji and Hon. Eugene Odo.

Swearing in the Commissioners in the State Civil Service Commission, Gov. Ugwuanyi charged them to be honest, transparent, accountable, fair, just and committed in the exercise of their mandate of appointing persons into the State Civil Service and carrying out disciplinary control.

He told the new Commissioners that their enviable track records, competencies and training recommended them for the job, adding: “You are expected to midwife a skilled, competent and disciplined workforce that will ensure the attainment of service delivery goals of our administration through merit, skill and character driven recruitment”.

Inaugurating the Commissioners in the State Local Government Service Commission, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who lamented that the LG system has witnessed high level of staff absenteeism and attrition, stressed that the immediate task facing the new Commissioners is to recreate a disciplined, robust, dedicated, well-equipped and well-motivated Local Government workforce for enhanced productivity and optimal service delivery.

While congratulating the new Commissioners in the reconstituted commissions, the governor expressed optimism that their diverse experiences and competencies will bring the desired positive results towards the development of the state.

In their separate speeches, the chairmen of the State Civil Service Commission and LG Service Commission, Dr. Odo and Prof. Okanya, respectively, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for finding them worthy to serve the state and assured him that they will work diligently to fully actualize the mandate of their respective commissions.

