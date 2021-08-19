Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has announced that his administration will intervene on the Agu Eduma Aniyi bridge across the river linking Amagunze-Amechi Idodo-Oruku, in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state, which was recently ravaged by flood.

Gov. Ugwuanyi gave the hint, at Amagunze, on Thursday, when he flagged off the construction of 5.4-Kilometre Amagunze asphalt road, being solely funded by an illustrious son of Ishienu Amagunze Community in Nkanu East LGA, Chief Evarest Nnaji, an outstanding entrepreneur, popularly known as “Odengene”.

Earlier in his welcome address at the event, the Chairman of Nkanu East LGA, Hon. Engr. Abel Uchenna Nwobodo, disclosed that Gov. Ugwuanyi upon receiving reports about the wrecked bridge, immediately dispatched him and a team of engineers to the site to ascertain the true situation for necessary action.

Engr. Nwobodo pointed out that the governor had made several interventions in the council area such as the rehabilitation of the bad portion of Nkerefi road, the Amechi Idodo road, and the Amagunze LGA Secretariat road.

Other interventions, according to Nwobodo, were the 40-meter concrete bridge along Ugbawka-Nara road and the 40-meter concrete bridge along Nara-Nkerefi-Ebonyi State road.

The Council Chairman thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his administration’s peace and grassroots development initiatives, stressing that “it is because of your good works that Odengene (Everest Nnaji) agreed to do this road”.

Flagging off the road, amid jubilation, Gov. Ugwuanyi said that “this wonderful project is deserving of our commendation and prayers for its successful completion”, adding that his administration is fully committed to identifying with such projects, from flag-off to inauguration.

The governor, who recalled that he inaugurated an asphalt concrete road that was financed by another illustrious son of the council area, a few years ago, enjoined “all well-to-do and public-spirited individuals to support the delivery of public goods to Ndi Enugu”.

“Chief Nnaji, I laud you for this uncommon feat and pray that the Almighty, most merciful and most loving God gives you the enablement to complete this project.

“I further pray that God’s abiding grace replenishes your finances many folds, in keeping with His promise in 2 Corinthians chapter 9 verse 10 and I quote: ‘Now may he who supplies seed to the sower, and bread for food, supply and multiply the seed you have sown and increase the fruits of your righteousness’.

Disclosing his motive, Chief Nnaji, who described Ugwuanyi as a peace loving and performance-oriented governor, said: “I am spurred to fix this road to support what you are doing in the rural areas”.

He maintained that the rural development policy of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration is unprecedented, stressing that “there is no state in Nigeria with the size of financial strength of Enugu State that is doing what you (Ugwuanyi) are doing today.

According to him, “we have a peaceful state because of your kind of leadership.

“This is the only person who if you battle with him, he will defeat you, defeat you in the election, defeat you in the court, defeat you everywhere, and then he will still bring you back and stand you on your feet and say brother let’s move on. This is the only one.

“Enugu is a state you will sleep with your two eyes closed. Others will go to their states and rush back to Enugu because of the existing peace in our state.

“I am emboldened by what you are doing in the rural communities and I am doing the project to encourage you”.

In their separate remarks, the Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Rt. Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji, and President General of Isienu Amagunze, Nkanu East LGA, Hon. Okey J.S. Nwatu, expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for his presence at the event and various time-honoured interventions of his administration in the council area.

They equally applauded Chief Nnaji for embarking on the project in support of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s rural development efforts, as well as his other remarkable contributions towards the growth and development of Amagunze in particular and Nkanu East LGA in general.

Other dignitaries at the event include a former Member of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Anayo Edeh, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Engr. Mike Ogbuekwe, his Information counterpart, Barr. Steve Oruruo, the Chairman of Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), Chief Ikeje Asogwa, the Chairman, Governing Council of Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Chief Mrs. Ifeoma Nwobodo, the Chairman, STVSMB, Dr. Gabriel Ajah, the Chief Executive Officer of Ferotex Construction Company Limited, Chief Festus Onu, and the traditional rulers from the council area, etc.

